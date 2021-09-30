BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

SAT announces Phuket Invitation 2021

SAT announces Phuket Invitation 2021

PHUKET: The Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) yesterday (Sept 29) announced the “SAT Phuket Inivitaion 2021” alternative sports battle which starts today and runs until Saturday (Oct 2).

Basketball
By The Phuket News

Thursday 30 September 2021, 10:45AM

Photo: PR Phuket Facebook

Photo: PR Phuket Facebook

Photo: PR Phuket Facebook

Photo: PR Phuket Facebook

Photo: PR Phuket Facebook

Photo: PR Phuket Facebook

Photo: PR Phuket Facebook

Photo: PR Phuket Facebook

Photo: PR Phuket Facebook

Photo: PR Phuket Facebook

Photo: PR Phuket Facebook

Photo: PR Phuket Facebook

Photo: PR Phuket Facebook

Photo: PR Phuket Facebook

« »

The competition sees four sports being played at Central Phuket Floresta including 3x3 street basketball, surf skating, go and bridge. The events will be held under “New Normal” conditions without any spectators. Fans can watch the action live via the SAT - Thailand World Invitation Facebook page.

The SAT is partnering with various sports associations to deliver the event, including the Surfing Association of Thailand, the Basketball Association of Thailand, the Bridge Sports Association of Thailand and the Goggle Sports Association of Thailand. The event aims to promote sports tourism while stimulating the local economy following the ongoing fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

There will be more than 150 athletes and officials participating in the competition over the next few days with prize money of B350,000 across the four sports up for grabs.

Announcing the event at yesterday’s press conference at Tropical Garden on the third level of Central Floresta Shopping Center were Mrs Proud Samanmit, Deputy Governor of the Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) Department of Strategy and Information Technology, together with Mr Thammawat Wongcharoenyos, President of the Phuket Sports Association and Mr Damrong Chaisena, Director of the SAT office in Phuket Province.

Mrs Proud commented that the event is in line with the policy of the national Ministry of Tourism and Sports which is committed to raising the standards of Thai sports and promoting sports tourism to create and drive economic value. She added that Phuket is regarded as a principle destination for athletes and tourists and is a province with the necessary infrastructure in place to support various sports activities.

Brightview Center

“Organising the SAT Phuket Invitation 2021 is an important event,” she said. “It will see athletes, trainers, parents, and followers travel to Phuket which will help boost the economy. Local businesses such as hotels, restaurants, travel organisers, sports activities, sports equipment and recreation providers will benefit as will those in the retail shopping and tourism sector."

Mr Thammawat added that the event is considered key to supporting sports tourism and helping the sector recover after the effects of COVID-19 during the last year or so. He added that Phuket extends a warm welcome to all those participating and officiating and sent best wishes to all involved.

Mr Damrong pointed to the recent positive impact that Thai athletes who competed at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games had when they returned to Phuket as tourists under the Sandbox project which contributed positively to generating income for the local economy.

He added sports tourism can serve as a means of buiding confidence in other sectors such as the service sector, manufacturing, and competition management and can help establish Phuket as a true sports venue in line with international standards.

Last year the SAT organised a similar themed event which saw e-sports and stand up paddle boarding take place and which was very well received.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Polking appointed as national coach
Hamilton victorious in Russia but Verstappen the real winner
Thailand to host Asian volleyball club tournaments
New USA golf era sends message in epic Ryder Cup romp
Hamilton wins, heartbreak for Norris in Russian GP downpour
Brentford deny Liverpool in ‘wild ride’ six-goal thriller
Norris on pole in wet and wild Russian qualifying
Usyk ends Joshua’s reign as world heavyweight champion
Potter magic has Seagulls flying high
Chelsea face Man City test as Liverpool, Man Utd bid to keep pace
Super eight: Verstappen vs Hamilton enters final title leg
Patong Penguins feel the Wrath of Khan
Chelsea cruise at Spurs, De Gea and Lingard star in Man Utd win
Liverpool top the League, Arsenal ease Arteta pressure
US Ryder Cup team wary of ‘underdog’ Europe’s bite

 

Phuket community
Transport Ministry to launch national shipping line

Agree, Kra Canal=gigantic pig trough. I fear Thailand will never overcome systemic corruption- unles...(Read More)

Phuket checkpoint to reopen 24 hours

Wow that will bring more domestic tourists!...(Read More)

Transport Ministry to launch national shipping line

A Kra canal will only service the local shipping. No viability. Singapore with her excellent and tru...(Read More)

Vaccine developers look to FDA for help

While 'the whole world' steams ahead with vaccination developments, and approved by man FDA&...(Read More)

Phuket Governor asks for Pfizer, Sinopharm for children aged 3-17

Shame in truth? Never. Kids do not suffer the symptoms as much as adults, especially older adults bu...(Read More)

Phuket Governor asks for Pfizer, Sinopharm for children aged 3-17

@Kurt Your logic is flawed. You can not draw comparisons with Polio and Small pox vaccines as those ...(Read More)

Transport Ministry to launch national shipping line

I guess this all ties in with their mad plans to build a canal across the isthmus of Kra. Should be ...(Read More)

Same-sex marriage ruling stalls

Before worrying about same sex marraige Thailand should be updating it's laws on unequality in n...(Read More)

Boy’s death leads to ‘phone fraud’ arrest

What a country. Even your children grow up conning and cheating people from a young age. The parents...(Read More)

Phuket Sandbox island quarantine reduced to seven days

I'm already in Phuket Sandbox. Will I be able to travel to Pattaya after my 7th day ( October 3...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
UWC Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
Phuket Property
Phuket Academy of Performing Arts
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
EPL predictions
PaintFX
Subscribe to The Phuket News
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thanyapura

 