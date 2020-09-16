SAT-Phuket Sports World Invitation 2020 confirmed

E-SPORTS: It was confirmed yesterday (Sept 15) that an e-sport and stand up paddle board (SUP) competition will be held this coming weekend in Phuket as a part of the SAT-Phuket Sports World Invitation 2020.



By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 16 September 2020, 04:37PM

Present at yesterday’s press conference, held at Central Phuket, were Phuket Vice Governor Supoj Rotreuang Na Nongkhai, the sport association of Phuket President Mr Thammawat Wongcharoenyot, and the Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) Director Damrong Chaisena.

The e-sport competition will start this Friday (Sept 18) and run through the weekend at Central Phuket Floresta, while the SUP competition will take place at Saphan Hin park from Saturday to Monday (Sept 19-21). There is no entry fee for visitors at either event.

The top prize for winners of each activity is up to B120,000. Additionally, athletes who demonstrate outstanding skills to the SAT officers present will be considered to join the national team.

“Phuket has been chosen as the venue for this significant event as the central government attempts to stimulate the economy and tourism sector after such negative impact from the COVID-19 pandemic,” commented V/Gov Supoj.

“We anticipate that both events will attract more than 500 competitors and an additional 1000 people are expected to attend as spectators. The competition will stimulate the local economy and generate income for hotels, restaurants, and others.

“We want to extend the invitation for people to travel to Phuket and join the competitions,” V/Gov Supoj added.

“The cost to travel here is not significant and, once here, our hotels and restaurants are ready to welcome visitors and to ensure they have a very pleasant stay.”