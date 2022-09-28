Tengoku
Sapam, Bang Koo shrines join Veg Fest processions

PHUKET: The street processions held as part of the Phuket Vegetarian Festival continued with devotees from the Sapam Shrine and Bang Koo Shrine taking to the streets of Phuket Town this morning (Sept 28).

cultureChinese
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 28 September 2022, 12:03PM

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Honouring the Chinese god Iew Keng, devotees and Mah Song spirit mediums led the caravan from Mission Hospital Phuket into the heart of Phuket Town, where it proceeded to Saphan Hin before returning to their respective shrines, both located just north of Phuket Town.

Devotees, dressed in white, lined the streets to witness the procession pass by despite some heavy downpours in the morning hours.

Firecrackers crackled as the devotees proceeded along their route, helping to ward off evil spirits.

Also holding their street processions this morning wer devotees from Hai Yian Geng Shrine in Baan Mai Khao and Seng Leng Tong Shrine in Muang Mai.

The street processions continue tomorrow, as follows:

  • Lim Hu Tai Su (Samkong) - 6:45am
  • Sam Sian Tong shrine - 7am
  • Guan Yu Shrine (Bana Nabon) - 7am
  • Tee Gong Tua Shrine - 7am
  • Tai Houd Tong Shrine (Surin Beach) 7:45am
  • Bu Seng Tong Shrine (Baan Kian) - 8:30am

For a full list of the street processions, click here.

