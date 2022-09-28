Honouring the Chinese god Iew Keng, devotees and Mah Song spirit mediums led the caravan from Mission Hospital Phuket into the heart of Phuket Town, where it proceeded to Saphan Hin before returning to their respective shrines, both located just north of Phuket Town.
Devotees, dressed in white, lined the streets to witness the procession pass by despite some heavy downpours in the morning hours.
Firecrackers crackled as the devotees proceeded along their route, helping to ward off evil spirits.
Also holding their street processions this morning wer devotees from Hai Yian Geng Shrine in Baan Mai Khao and Seng Leng Tong Shrine in Muang Mai.
The street processions continue tomorrow, as follows:
- Lim Hu Tai Su (Samkong) - 6:45am
- Sam Sian Tong shrine - 7am
- Guan Yu Shrine (Bana Nabon) - 7am
- Tee Gong Tua Shrine - 7am
- Tai Houd Tong Shrine (Surin Beach) 7:45am
- Bu Seng Tong Shrine (Baan Kian) - 8:30am
For a full list of the street processions, click here.
