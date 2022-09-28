Sapam, Bang Koo shrines join Veg Fest processions

PHUKET: The street processions held as part of the Phuket Vegetarian Festival continued with devotees from the Sapam Shrine and Bang Koo Shrine taking to the streets of Phuket Town this morning (Sept 28).

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 28 September 2022, 12:03PM

Honouring the Chinese god Iew Keng, devotees and Mah Song spirit mediums led the caravan from Mission Hospital Phuket into the heart of Phuket Town, where it proceeded to Saphan Hin before returning to their respective shrines, both located just north of Phuket Town.

Devotees, dressed in white, lined the streets to witness the procession pass by despite some heavy downpours in the morning hours.

Firecrackers crackled as the devotees proceeded along their route, helping to ward off evil spirits.

Also holding their street processions this morning wer devotees from Hai Yian Geng Shrine in Baan Mai Khao and Seng Leng Tong Shrine in Muang Mai.

The street processions continue tomorrow, as follows:

Lim Hu Tai Su (Samkong) - 6:45am

Sam Sian Tong shrine - 7am

Guan Yu Shrine (Bana Nabon) - 7am

Tee Gong Tua Shrine - 7am

Tai Houd Tong Shrine (Surin Beach) 7:45am

Bu Seng Tong Shrine (Baan Kian) - 8:30am

