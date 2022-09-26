The affected streets will be partially or entirely closed to traffic while the street processions pass by. The processions will affect people living in nearly all parts of the island, and will continue through to next Tuesday (Oct 4).
While most of the processions take place in the early morning, some local shrines will be holding their street processions in the afternoon.
The official programme of events published by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) gives route maps for only four of the main processions, to be held from Oct 1-4.
The full list of street processions to be held, according to the official schedule of events, is as follows:
Tuesday, Sept 27
- Choor Su Kong Naka Shrine (Wichit) - 7:30am
Wednesday, Sept 28
- Guan Tae Gun Sapam - 5:45am
- Bang Koo Shrine - 6:30am
- Hai Yian Geng Shrine (Baan Mai Khao) - 7am
- Seng Leng Tong Shrine (Muang Mai) - 7:30am
Thursday, Sept 29
- Lim Hu Tai Su (Samkong) - 6:45am
- Sam Sian Tong shrine - 7am
- Guan Yu Shrine (Bana Nabon) - 7am
- Tee Gong Tua Shrine - 7am
- Tai Houd Tong Shrine (Surin Beach) 7:45am
- Bu Seng Tong Shrine (Baan Kian) - 8:30am
Friday, Sept 30
- Baan Tha Reu Shrine (Tha Reua, near Heroines Monument) - 6:09am
- Jeng Ong Shrine (near Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town) - 6:30am
- Tai Seng Pud Jor Shrine (Chalong) - 7am
- Tae Gun Tai Tae Shrine (Baan Pasak) - 7:15am
- Hok Ong Tong Shrine (Chalong) - 7:30am
- Bang Jo Shrine (Srisoonthorn) - 7:30am
- Seng Leng Tong Shrine (Muang Mai) - 3pm
- Sapam Shrine - 6:45pm
Saturday, Oct 1
- Gim Su Ong Shrine (Baan Don) - 6:30am
- Bang Liao Shrine (Bang Neow, Phuket Town) - 7am
- Cherng Talay Shrine - 7am
- Guan Tae Gun Shrine (Baan Pon) - 7:30am
- Tai Houd Tong Shrine (Surin Beach) - 3pm
- Ngore Choon Gend Baanya Shrine (Baan Ya) - 4:45pm
Sunday, Oct 2
- Gim Su Ong Shrine (Baan Don) - 6:30am
- Jui Tui Shrine - 8am
- Lee Sian Tong Shrine 8pm
Monday, Oct 3
- Yok Kae Keng Shrine (Soi Paniang - Samkong/Ratsada) - 6am
- Kathu Shrine - 6:45am
- Guan Yu Shrine (Baan Nabon) - 7am
- Hai Yian Geng Shrine (Baan Mai Khao) - 7am
- Jong Nghi Tong Shrine (near Tonsai Waterfall, Pa Khlok) - 8am
- Lee Ong Tong Shrine (Tha Chatchai) - 3pm
Tuesday, Oct 4
- Ngor Hian Tai Tae Shrine (Baan Kian) - 7:45am
- Sui Boon Tong Shrine (Lorong shrine, Phuket Town) 8am
- Bang Koo Shrine - 8am
