Tengoku British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket Veg Fest processions set to take to the streets

Phuket Veg Fest processions set to take to the streets

PHUKET: Phuket officials have advised motorists to be ready for the street processions to be held as part of this year’s Vegetarian Festival, with the first of the street processions taking place tomorrow morning (Sept 27).

cultureChinese
By The Phuket News

Monday 26 September 2022, 05:34PM

Mah Song spirit mediums perform ablutions with bladed weapons at Jui Tui Shrine yesterday (Sept 25). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Mah Song spirit mediums perform ablutions with bladed weapons at Jui Tui Shrine yesterday (Sept 25). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

A map showing all th eparticipating shrines across Phuket. Image: TAT

A map showing all th eparticipating shrines across Phuket. Image: TAT

Bang Liao Shrine (Bang Neow Shrine) will hold its street procession in Phuket Town on Oct 1. Image: TAT

Bang Liao Shrine (Bang Neow Shrine) will hold its street procession in Phuket Town on Oct 1. Image: TAT

Jui Tui Shrine will hold its street procession on Oct 2. Image: TAT

Jui Tui Shrine will hold its street procession on Oct 2. Image: TAT

Kathu Shrine will hold its street procession on Oct 3. Image: TAT

Kathu Shrine will hold its street procession on Oct 3. Image: TAT

Sui Boon Tong Shrine in Phuket Town will hold its street procession on Oct 4. Image: TAT

Sui Boon Tong Shrine in Phuket Town will hold its street procession on Oct 4. Image: TAT

All major shrines participating in the festival will hold street processions in Phuket Town, converging at Saphan Hin. Image: TAT

All major shrines participating in the festival will hold street processions in Phuket Town, converging at Saphan Hin. Image: TAT

The full list of street processions as listed in the official programme of events for the Phuket Vegetarian Festival. Image: TAT

The full list of street processions as listed in the official programme of events for the Phuket Vegetarian Festival. Image: TAT

« »

The affected streets will be partially or entirely closed to traffic while the street processions pass by. The processions will affect people living in nearly all parts of the island, and will continue through to next Tuesday (Oct 4).

While most of the processions take place in the early morning, some local shrines will be holding their street processions in the afternoon.

The official programme of events published by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) gives route maps for only four of the main processions, to be held from Oct 1-4.

The full list of street processions to be held, according to the official schedule of events, is as follows:

Tuesday, Sept 27

  • Choor Su Kong Naka Shrine (Wichit) - 7:30am

Wednesday, Sept 28

  • Guan Tae Gun Sapam - 5:45am
  • Bang Koo Shrine - 6:30am
  • Hai Yian Geng Shrine (Baan Mai Khao) - 7am
  • Seng Leng Tong Shrine (Muang Mai) - 7:30am

Thursday, Sept 29

Internal - Phuket Live Radio 89.5
  • Lim Hu Tai Su (Samkong) - 6:45am
  • Sam Sian Tong shrine - 7am
  • Guan Yu Shrine (Bana Nabon) - 7am
  • Tee Gong Tua Shrine - 7am
  • Tai Houd Tong Shrine (Surin Beach) 7:45am
  • Bu Seng Tong Shrine (Baan Kian) - 8:30am

Friday, Sept 30

  • Baan Tha Reu Shrine (Tha Reua, near Heroines Monument) - 6:09am
  • Jeng Ong Shrine (near Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town) - 6:30am
  • Tai Seng Pud Jor Shrine (Chalong) - 7am
  • Tae Gun Tai Tae Shrine (Baan Pasak) - 7:15am
  • Hok Ong Tong Shrine (Chalong) - 7:30am
  • Bang Jo Shrine (Srisoonthorn) - 7:30am
  • Seng Leng Tong Shrine (Muang Mai) - 3pm
  • Sapam Shrine - 6:45pm

Saturday, Oct 1

  • Gim Su Ong Shrine (Baan Don) - 6:30am
  • Bang Liao Shrine (Bang Neow, Phuket Town) - 7am
  • Cherng Talay Shrine - 7am
  • Guan Tae Gun Shrine (Baan Pon) - 7:30am
  • Tai Houd Tong Shrine (Surin Beach) - 3pm
  • Ngore Choon Gend Baanya Shrine (Baan Ya) - 4:45pm

Sunday, Oct 2

  • Gim Su Ong Shrine (Baan Don) - 6:30am
  • Jui Tui Shrine - 8am
  • Lee Sian Tong Shrine 8pm

Monday, Oct 3

  • Yok Kae Keng Shrine (Soi Paniang - Samkong/Ratsada) - 6am
  • Kathu Shrine - 6:45am
  • Guan Yu Shrine (Baan Nabon) - 7am
  • Hai Yian Geng Shrine (Baan Mai Khao) - 7am
  • Jong Nghi Tong Shrine (near Tonsai Waterfall, Pa Khlok) - 8am
  • Lee Ong Tong Shrine (Tha Chatchai) - 3pm

Tuesday, Oct 4

  • Ngor Hian Tai Tae Shrine (Baan Kian) - 7:45am
  • Sui Boon Tong Shrine (Lorong shrine, Phuket Town) 8am
  • Bang Koo Shrine - 8am






Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Parasailing operators save after dark swimming Tourists in Patong surf || September 26
Weather warning for Andaman coast
Anutin wants to further reward health volunteers
Giorgia Meloni’s far-right triumphs in Italy vote
Cannabis farmers ask for help as prices drop
Go Teng poles raised at Chinese temples as Phuket Vegetarian Festival gets underway
Power outage to affect Wiset Rd in Rawai
North Korea fires ballistic missile, Seoul says
Industry chiefs applaud staged return to business as usual
Phuket Opinion: Stopping the sprawl
Woman injured in single-vehicle motorcycle accident in Kamala
Sumatra quake felt in southern Thailand
Chiang Mai Zoo refutes charges of neglect
Phuket ready to expand Surakul to host 2025 SEA Games opening
Water supply outages to affect areas in Mai Khao, Wichit

 

Phuket community
Cannabis farmers ask for help as prices drop

Why does Thailand even try? Has Thailand ever had an education system that taught students that, in...(Read More)

Woman injured in single-vehicle motorcycle accident in Kamala

I took a bad spill just getting it off the stand two weeks ago from a slippery surface. People rush...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Stopping the sprawl

Any property developers concerned are so only to keep inventory low, prices high. Stop buying into t...(Read More)

Cannabis farmers ask for help as prices drop

It's called competition and the free market. Get used to it!...(Read More)

Sugary drink makers get tax reprieve

This is all about Finance ministry money talk. Typical Thai.. Not care for Thai peoples health. Here...(Read More)

Cannabis farmers ask for help as prices drop

Another batch of formerly entitled people waking up to the new reality and asking for government han...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Stopping the sprawl

Has an EIA ever said 'no' ? Over the last month likely 25 or so rai of old growth forest ...(Read More)

Cannabis farmers ask for help as prices drop

Always the same, when hotel/massage shop do good business, more hotels/massages shops popping up ar...(Read More)

Cannabis farmers ask for help as prices drop

Seems cannabis was overpriced ( As all exclusive and/or forbidden drugs do). Now during legalisation...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Stopping the sprawl

Typo. Read for 'lusty' --> 'Pleasure garden'....(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Blue Tree Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Phuket Property
QSI International School Phuket
Devas Lounge
Brightview Center
Fastship Phuket
CBRE Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
Subscribe to The Phuket News
BDO Phuket
Sinea Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 