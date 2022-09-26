Phuket Veg Fest processions set to take to the streets

PHUKET: Phuket officials have advised motorists to be ready for the street processions to be held as part of this year’s Vegetarian Festival, with the first of the street processions taking place tomorrow morning (Sept 27).

cultureChinese

By The Phuket News

Monday 26 September 2022, 05:34PM

The full list of street processions as listed in the official programme of events for the Phuket Vegetarian Festival. Image: TAT

All major shrines participating in the festival will hold street processions in Phuket Town, converging at Saphan Hin. Image: TAT

The affected streets will be partially or entirely closed to traffic while the street processions pass by. The processions will affect people living in nearly all parts of the island, and will continue through to next Tuesday (Oct 4).

While most of the processions take place in the early morning, some local shrines will be holding their street processions in the afternoon.

The official programme of events published by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) gives route maps for only four of the main processions, to be held from Oct 1-4.

The full list of street processions to be held, according to the official schedule of events, is as follows:

Tuesday, Sept 27

Choor Su Kong Naka Shrine (Wichit) - 7:30am

Wednesday, Sept 28

Guan Tae Gun Sapam - 5:45am

Bang Koo Shrine - 6:30am

Hai Yian Geng Shrine (Baan Mai Khao) - 7am

Seng Leng Tong Shrine (Muang Mai) - 7:30am

Thursday, Sept 29

Lim Hu Tai Su (Samkong) - 6:45am

Sam Sian Tong shrine - 7am

Guan Yu Shrine (Bana Nabon) - 7am

Tee Gong Tua Shrine - 7am

Tai Houd Tong Shrine (Surin Beach) 7:45am

Bu Seng Tong Shrine (Baan Kian) - 8:30am

Friday, Sept 30

Baan Tha Reu Shrine (Tha Reua, near Heroines Monument) - 6:09am

Jeng Ong Shrine (near Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town) - 6:30am

Tai Seng Pud Jor Shrine (Chalong) - 7am

Tae Gun Tai Tae Shrine (Baan Pasak) - 7:15am

Hok Ong Tong Shrine (Chalong) - 7:30am

Bang Jo Shrine (Srisoonthorn) - 7:30am

Seng Leng Tong Shrine (Muang Mai) - 3pm

Sapam Shrine - 6:45pm

Saturday, Oct 1

Gim Su Ong Shrine (Baan Don) - 6:30am

Bang Liao Shrine (Bang Neow, Phuket Town) - 7am

Cherng Talay Shrine - 7am

Guan Tae Gun Shrine (Baan Pon) - 7:30am

Tai Houd Tong Shrine (Surin Beach) - 3pm

Ngore Choon Gend Baanya Shrine (Baan Ya) - 4:45pm

Sunday, Oct 2

Gim Su Ong Shrine (Baan Don) - 6:30am

Jui Tui Shrine - 8am

Lee Sian Tong Shrine 8pm

Monday, Oct 3

Yok Kae Keng Shrine (Soi Paniang - Samkong/Ratsada) - 6am

Kathu Shrine - 6:45am

Guan Yu Shrine (Baan Nabon) - 7am

Hai Yian Geng Shrine (Baan Mai Khao) - 7am

Jong Nghi Tong Shrine (near Tonsai Waterfall, Pa Khlok) - 8am

Lee Ong Tong Shrine (Tha Chatchai) - 3pm

Tuesday, Oct 4

Ngor Hian Tai Tae Shrine (Baan Kian) - 7:45am

Sui Boon Tong Shrine (Lorong shrine, Phuket Town) 8am

Bang Koo Shrine - 8am











