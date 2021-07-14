The Phuket News
Sandbox tourist suffers swab test nosebleed

PHUKET: Vachira Phuket Hospital Director Dr Chalermpong Sukontapol has instructed medical personnel conducting swab tests to exercise more caution after a tourist who arrived under the Puket Sandbox scheme suffered a nosebleed from a swab sample being taken.

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 14 July 2021, 09:55AM

Medical personnel conducting swab tests have been urged to exercise more caution when taking swab test samples, Dr Chalermpong said. Photo: PR Phuket

Medical personnel conducting swab tests have been urged to exercise more caution when taking swab test samples, Dr Chalermpong said. Photo: PR Phuket

The swab test and nosebleed happened on the tourist’s first day in Phuket, Dr Chalermpong noted.

The tourist had shallow nasal capillaries and frequently suffered nosebleeds, which is a common condition that can be aggravated by the swab test procedure, Dr Chalermpong explained.

All medical personnel who perform swab tests have been informed of the incident to prevent further similar occurrences, he added.

“Even if there is bleeding after the swab, it will not be dangerous or affect health in any way,” he said.

The instructions for medical personnel in Phuket to exercise more caution when conducting swab tests comes as the Thai Food and Drug Administration (FDA) expects COVID-19 antigen test kits to be made available for sale over the counter by next week following an announcement by the Public Health Ministry authorising over-the-counter sale of test kits published in the Royal Gazette yesterday (July 13).

 

phkt-2016 | 14 July 2021 - 10:33:45 

this is news????

 

