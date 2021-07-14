The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

FDA approves over the counter COVID test kits

FDA approves over the counter COVID test kits

THAILAND: The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) now expects COVID-19 antigen test kits to be made available for sale over the counter by next week, after an announcement by the Public Health Ministry authorising over-the-counter sale of this medical device was published yesterday (July 13) in the Royal Gazette.

CoronavirusCOVID-19healthVaccine
By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 14 July 2021, 08:04AM

Rapid antigen test kits are used to test samples from people for COVID-19. The kits, which quickly deliver accurate results in 30 minutes, are hoped to streamline testing and reduce long queues. Photo: Arnun Cholmahatrakool.

Rapid antigen test kits are used to test samples from people for COVID-19. The kits, which quickly deliver accurate results in 30 minutes, are hoped to streamline testing and reduce long queues. Photo: Arnun Cholmahatrakool.

The kits, however, will not be allowed to be sold over the internet, said Dr Paisal Dunkhum, secretary-general of the FDA.

Only authorised medical institutions, medical clinics, medical technology clinics and pharmacies with a licensed pharmacist on duty will be allowed to sell the test kits, he said.

About seven out of all 24 companies whose products have been registered with the FDA for sale in Thailand have agreed to adjust their COVID-19 test kits to make them suitable for self testing, he said.

Several COVID-19 antigen test kits have already been advertised on various online shopping platforms, most of which are products made in China, South Korea and Indonesia which will be shipped to Thailand in four days to a week, said an informed source.

Their prices range from B200 to B700 apiece, said the source.

“Honestly, the FDA is still worried that not all consumers will be able to use the test kits correctly and the fact that the [rapid antigen] test kit may not be as accurate as the Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction [RT-PCR] test,” said Dr Surachok Tangwiwat, deputy secretary-general of the FDA.

Property in Phuket

Because the rapid antigen test kit works best on people with a high volume of the new coronavirus that causes COVID-19, a repeat test is required three days later if the first test gives a negative result, he said.

The difference between the rapid antigen test and the RT-PCR test is the former relies on specimens collected by nasal swabbing while the latter test uses specimens collected in the nasopharynx, which goes deeper into the nasal cavity, he said.

Although less accurate, the rapid test kit is important for people with a high risk of contracting the virus who need early detection if infected, said the doctor.

The FDA and the Department of Medical Science is speeding up production of a short video clip to be released which is aimed at educating consumers on how to use the rapid test kits correctly, he said.

In response to the expected high demand for the COVID-19 rapid test kits, the FDA will be working together with the Ministry of Commerce to ensure these products are sold at reasonable prices, said Dr Paisal.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Kurt | 14 July 2021 - 09:46:40 

Yup, the 'calculated' price range, between 200 and 700 of course is bedded in a 2 tier system. Solid according Thai tradition. So, for 2 needed tests we pay 1400.  If sales are successful, the 700 price was a misunderstanding and will go up. Logic, right?

kalada | 14 July 2021 - 09:13:47 

Maybe there will be a two-tier price system?

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Layan Beach encroachers finally face eviction
Phuket health chief details latest COVID deaths on the island
Sandbox tourist suffers swab test nosebleed
Freight containers sought in as morgue space runs out
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: 2nd thoughts on Sinovac as catch-up vaccinations announced |:| July 13
Thailand defends COVID vaccine ‘mix-and-match’ after WHO warning
Karon thief arrested for stealing B18k cash from American man
Bluetti AC200P - the Best Portable Power Supply for Camping in Thailand
Hong Kong groom braves Phuket Sandbox to get married
Phuket Sandbox infections were ‘expected’
Boon in talks to buy BioNTech, Novavax shots
Electricity outage to affect Kamala 
Government shifts stance on Sinovac
Phuket suffers yet another COVID death
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket braces for more cases, All schools closed, New rules for domestic tourists |:| July 12

 

Phuket community
Freight containers sought in as morgue space runs out

A bad move when 99.99% of infected patients have already recovered and been discharged from hospital...(Read More)

Sandbox tourist suffers swab test nosebleed

this is news????...(Read More)

Phuket Sandbox infections were ‘expected’

Also think that the test procedure must be within 4 days prior to departure and origin needs to be a...(Read More)

Phuket Sandbox infections were ‘expected’

I think everything should be open and that international tourists are treated exactly the same as Th...(Read More)

FDA approves over the counter COVID test kits

Yup, the 'calculated' price range, between 200 and 700 of course is bedded in a 2 tier syste...(Read More)

Phuket Sandbox: Good idea, gone wrong

This story proofs arriving foreigners faith lays in hands of Officials, right/wrong. Subjected to da...(Read More)

FDA approves over the counter COVID test kits

Maybe there will be a two-tier price system?...(Read More)

Phuket Sandbox infections were ‘expected’

Hi Dave, thanks. I think that it is always unfortunate when one gets sick while traveling - for any ...(Read More)

Government shifts stance on Sinovac

@Maverick, yesterday you were referring to flight activity, not to DOMESTIC flight activity. Poison ...(Read More)

Karon thief arrested for stealing B18k cash from American man

@Dave No I’m an expat, living quite happily 18 years in Thailand. ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Subscribe to The Phuket News
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thai Residential
UWC Thailand
Brightview Center
HeadStart International School Phuket
Phuket Property
Thanyapura
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 