The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Sandbox bookings strong in Patong

Sandbox bookings strong in Patong

PHUKET: Patong is holding strong as the preferred location on the island for tourists booking hotels to stay under the Phuket Sandbox scheme, Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew has confirmed.

tourismCOVID-19Coronavirushealth
By The Phuket News

Thursday 8 July 2021, 05:09PM

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew reported that 37.94% of bookings made under the Phuket Sandbox were for hotels in Patong. Photo: PR Patong

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew reported that 37.94% of bookings made under the Phuket Sandbox were for hotels in Patong. Photo: PR Patong

The breakdown was explained during a meeting on Tuesday (July 6). Photo: PR Phuket

The breakdown was explained during a meeting on Tuesday (July 6). Photo: PR Phuket

The breakdown was explained during a meeting on Tuesday (July 6). Photo: PR Phuket

The breakdown was explained during a meeting on Tuesday (July 6). Photo: PR Phuket

Stronger protection domestic protection measures were in effect, Gov Narong reported. Photo: PR Phuket

Stronger protection domestic protection measures were in effect, Gov Narong reported. Photo: PR Phuket

Image: Phuket Info Center

Image: Phuket Info Center

« »

Governor Narong relayed the news to Gen Nattapon Nakpanich, Secretary-General of the National Security Council and operations head of the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), during a teleconference meeting held at the Phuket Provincial Police headquarters in Phuket Town on Tuesday (July 6).

Governor Narong explained that, as of Tuesday, 2,113 tourists had landed in Phuket on 39 flights since July 1.

He also reported that 9,483 bookings had been made by tourists staying at SHA+ hotels under the Phuket Sandbox project.

Of those bookings, ​​3,598, or 37.94% of the total at the time, were for hotels in the Patong area, Governor Narong said.

The second- and third-most popular were Cheng Talay and Karon, respectively, he added.

According to the Phuket Sandbox Daily Report for July 6, issued by Phuket officials, a total of 118,685 room nights had been booked under the Sandbox scheme. Of those, 108,469 (91%) were for July; 8,273 (7%) were for August; and 958 (0.8%) were for September.

The daily report for yesterday (July 7), just 24 hours later, showed an increase of 13,124 room nights booked under the Sandbox scheme, comprising 119,892 room nights booked for July; 9,745 for August; and 1,094 for September.

The July 7 report noted that so far 2,399 tourists had arrived under the Sandbox scheme since July 1. Of those, 2,181 tested negative for COVID, while 108 were awaiting test results. One person, a tourist from the UAE, had tested positive.

DOMESTIC PROTECTION

Governor Narong told Gen Nattapon that COVID protection measures had been increased at the Phuket Check Point at Tha Chatchai, where people are being checked before being allowed onto or off the island.

Measures were being considered in using technology more efficiently to allow faster checking of people passing through the checkpoint, “in order to reduce inspection time and prevent violators”, Governor Narong said.

“Since some people have used forged documents to show to the authorities, there must be a way to prevent such problems. Currently, the DEPA is in the process of working on this problem,” Governor Narong said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket airport taxi fare probe goes nowhere
COVID insurance claims rise to B1.77 billion
Local fishermen request rule expansion as competition booms
Infected Sandbox tourist vaccinated with Sinopharm
Trump announces anti-censorship lawsuit against Facebook, Twitter
Thai cabinet earmarks B2 billion restaurant aid
More airlines confirm flights to Phuket
Phang Nga students studying in Phuket granted vaccinations, free tests
Lockdown in sight
Phuket Moderna vaccine rush leaves expats frustrated
Vaccination of Phuket expats is continuing, assures Phuket Must Win chief
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Pfizer approved as Thailand surpasses 300,000 COVID cases; Massive fire aftermath |:| July 7
Cautious optimism over Phuket Sandbox tourism opening
Wanted German drug trafficker nabbed in Rawai
Phuket marks first Sandbox tourist infected with COVID-19

 

Phuket community
Local fishermen request rule expansion as competition booms

How can that there is a increase in fishing boat numbers? Don't tell us that the thai fishing l...(Read More)

Infected Sandbox tourist vaccinated with Sinopharm

July6 wasn't a Saturday !!!!! [Tuesday it was - thank you. Story fixed. Much appreciated - Ed...(Read More)

Lockdown in sight

@Christy /Nasa12 And what got your clamor got to do with this article ?...(Read More)

Phuket Moderna vaccine rush leaves expats frustrated

The vaccine were sold at a moderate price of 1650.-B. per shot. I remember the usual experts/expats ...(Read More)

Phuket Moderna vaccine rush leaves expats frustrated

Boycott !!The Moderna vaccine cost $15 a dose, so is being marked up 300% according to BioPharmaDi...(Read More)

Phuket Moderna vaccine rush leaves expats frustrated

Time for the respective embassies to take this vaccine hostage situation away from the private for-...(Read More)

Lockdown in sight

Getting the right wing Bangkokians to move to the north is about elections and diluting the left wi...(Read More)

Infected Sandbox tourist vaccinated with Sinopharm

Ah... a mandatory 2 week quarantine for the rest of the group is a great way to get some cash flowin...(Read More)

Infected Sandbox tourist vaccinated with Sinopharm

Why did it take 3 days to get the test results ??? Why do the other 13 have to quarantine for 2 week...(Read More)

Infected Sandbox tourist vaccinated with Sinopharm

Maybe Thailand shouldn't be accepting those vaccines that are known to be inadequately effective...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Thai Residential
Thanyapura
Brightview Center
HeadStart International School Phuket
Property in Phuket
Phuket Property
Subscribe to The Phuket News
UWC Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 