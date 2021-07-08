The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Infected Sandbox tourist vaccinated with Sinopharm

Infected Sandbox tourist vaccinated with Sinopharm

PHUKET: Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) Chief Dr Kusak Kukiattikoon has confirmed that the Phuket Sandbox tourist now confirmed as infected with COVID-19 was already fully vaccinated with Sinopharm.

COVID-19Coronavirustourismhealth
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 8 July 2021, 12:27PM

Dr Kusak said people should be more worried about domestic arrivals travelling to Phuket. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Dr Kusak said people should be more worried about domestic arrivals travelling to Phuket. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

« »

However, Dr Kusak urged the public not to panic over international arrivals bringing the virus to Phuket.

“Worry more about domestic arrivals,” he said.

The tourist was confirmed infected after a RT-PCR test was conducted on a swab sample taken at Phuket International Airport when the man landed on Tuesday* (July 6). The test results became available late Tuesday night.

“He was one of 14 passengers on Emirates flight EK378, which arrived in Phuket at 12:30pm on July 6. He had been fully vaccinated with Sinopharm in October-November last year,” Dr Kusak said. 

“He tested negative in his home country before departure. However, there are many methods used to test for COVID-19, and we found him positive,” he said.

“The other 13 passengers on the flight have been considered high risk and taken to quarantine at an alternative local quarantine [ALQ] venue for 14 days,” Dr Kusak added.

“This is normal for us and does not affect Phuket much because we find three to five new cases every day. We have already had two cases that were infected from abroad. Those cases came to Phuket by boat,” he said.

“Since opening under the Phuket Sandbox scheme on July 1, about 2,400 arrivals have come to Phuket, and we have found only one person infected, which is 0.04% of all [Sandbox] arrivals. The number is very low and does not affect anything,” Dr Kusak assured.

“Do not panic. We can treat it as a normal case. Our medical staff and officers have worked hard every day to control the outbreak. I am confident that we can handle this,” he said.

“I think we should be more worried about domestic arrivals than those coming from abroad,” he said.

ZENITHY POOL VILLAS

“People in from risk areas, which we know includes Bangkok and the surrounding area and the four deep south provinces, you need to isolate and quarantine yourself to monitor for signs of infection to help protect Phuket Sandbox. If you have any symptoms [of infection], go see a doctor and do not withhold any information from your timeline [of movements provided to health officials],” Dr Kusak said.

“We all have to unite together to help keep Phuket Sandbox going because eyes around the world and Thailand are looking at us. If Phuket Sandbox fails or needs to be canceled, then [reopening tourism in] other provinces that are to be the next ‘sandbox’ destinations will be canceled too,” 

“Do not forget to wear a face mask, wash your hands, and maintain social distancing. Avoid meeting or gathering with large numbers of people,” Dr Kusak concluded.

Dr Kusak also noted that from July 1-7 Phuket had recorded 25 new cases of infection.

According to the PPHO daily report for yesterday (July 7), Phuket recorded four new cases of infection, including the infected Sandbox tourist.

The new infections brought the total number of COVID infections recorded on the island since Apr 3 to 759.

Of those, 714 had been discharged from hospital care, while 47 remained under medical care and supervision.

Since Apr 3 Phuket has suffered seven deaths attributed to COVID-19.

The PPHO’s updated map showing the locations of infections across the island since Apr 3 reported as follows:

  • Wichit - 94 infections
  • Patong - 80
  • Phuket Town - 81
  • Rassada - 71
  • Kathu - 60
  • Chalong - 53
  • Rawai - 47
  • Cherng Talay - 45
  • Thepkrasattri - 38
  • Srisoonthorn - 38
  • Kamala - 33
  • Karon - 30
  • Koh Kaew - 27
  • Mai Khao - 13
  • Pa Khlok - 10
  • Sakhu - 9

* Correction: The man arrived on Tuesday, not Saturday. Our apologies. The error is regretted.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

DeKaaskopp | 08 July 2021 - 15:22:56 

July6 wasn't a Saturday !!!!!

[Tuesday it was - thank you. Story fixed. Much appreciated - Ed]

Christy Sweet | 08 July 2021 - 13:57:45 

Ah... a mandatory 2 week quarantine for the rest of the group is a great way to get some cash flowing out of insurance- known as trickle up. Another quality product at the public's expense from capitalism run amok.

Paddy | 08 July 2021 - 13:26:41 

Why did it take 3 days to get the test results ??? Why do the other 13 have to quarantine for 2 weeks ?? Why can't they just get a test and be cleared, they are supposed to get the second test after their 3rd day here anyway . This will put an end to any hope of anyone wanting to come here.

CaptainJack69 | 08 July 2021 - 13:19:33 

Maybe Thailand shouldn't be accepting those vaccines that are known to be inadequately effective, that is to say the Chinese ones. Oh, wait, then they'd have to admit their own vaccine program has been a waste of time. Swings and roundabouts.

Apparently the tests are a waste of time too. So how do we know this isn't a false positive?

Oh what a mess.

Fascinated | 08 July 2021 - 12:33:20 

'Don't worry about this lot coming, worry about the other lot coming'- classic.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket airport taxi fare probe goes nowhere
Sandbox bookings strong in Patong
COVID insurance claims rise to B1.77 billion
Local fishermen request rule expansion as competition booms
Trump announces anti-censorship lawsuit against Facebook, Twitter
Thai cabinet earmarks B2 billion restaurant aid
More airlines confirm flights to Phuket
Phang Nga students studying in Phuket granted vaccinations, free tests
Lockdown in sight
Phuket Moderna vaccine rush leaves expats frustrated
Vaccination of Phuket expats is continuing, assures Phuket Must Win chief
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Pfizer approved as Thailand surpasses 300,000 COVID cases; Massive fire aftermath |:| July 7
Cautious optimism over Phuket Sandbox tourism opening
Wanted German drug trafficker nabbed in Rawai
Phuket marks first Sandbox tourist infected with COVID-19

 

Phuket community
Local fishermen request rule expansion as competition booms

How can that there is a increase in fishing boat numbers? Don't tell us that the thai fishing l...(Read More)

Infected Sandbox tourist vaccinated with Sinopharm

July6 wasn't a Saturday !!!!! [Tuesday it was - thank you. Story fixed. Much appreciated - Ed...(Read More)

Lockdown in sight

@Christy /Nasa12 And what got your clamor got to do with this article ?...(Read More)

Phuket Moderna vaccine rush leaves expats frustrated

The vaccine were sold at a moderate price of 1650.-B. per shot. I remember the usual experts/expats ...(Read More)

Phuket Moderna vaccine rush leaves expats frustrated

Boycott !!The Moderna vaccine cost $15 a dose, so is being marked up 300% according to BioPharmaDi...(Read More)

Phuket Moderna vaccine rush leaves expats frustrated

Time for the respective embassies to take this vaccine hostage situation away from the private for-...(Read More)

Lockdown in sight

Getting the right wing Bangkokians to move to the north is about elections and diluting the left wi...(Read More)

Infected Sandbox tourist vaccinated with Sinopharm

Ah... a mandatory 2 week quarantine for the rest of the group is a great way to get some cash flowin...(Read More)

Infected Sandbox tourist vaccinated with Sinopharm

Why did it take 3 days to get the test results ??? Why do the other 13 have to quarantine for 2 week...(Read More)

Infected Sandbox tourist vaccinated with Sinopharm

Maybe Thailand shouldn't be accepting those vaccines that are known to be inadequately effective...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Thanyapura
Property in Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Subscribe to The Phuket News
UWC Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Phuket Property
Thai Residential
Brightview Center

 