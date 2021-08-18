Both lanes through the tunnel will be closed while workers carry out the checks and maintenance, Phuket Highways Office Chief Samak Lueduanghad noted.
“Please be informed that both lanes through the tunnel to traffic will be closed, we apologise for any inconvenience while the work is being carried out,” he said.
Late last month two men were caught cutting power cables in the control room that regulates the electrical and lighting system in the tunnel as they were stealing the cables to sell.
