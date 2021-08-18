Samkong Underpass to close for maintenance

PHUKET: The Samkong Underpass will be closed to traffic from 9am to 3pm tomorrow (Aug 19) while the Phuket Highways Office carries out its regular inspections and maintenance to the electrical control and light systems in the tunnel.

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 18 August 2021, 10:25AM

Image: Phuket Highways Office

Both lanes through the tunnel will be closed while workers carry out the checks and maintenance, Phuket Highways Office Chief Samak Lueduanghad noted.

“Please be informed that both lanes through the tunnel to traffic will be closed, we apologise for any inconvenience while the work is being carried out,” he said.

Late last month two men were caught cutting power cables in the control room that regulates the electrical and lighting system in the tunnel as they were stealing the cables to sell.