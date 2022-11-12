Saleng flies off road, overturns at Pla Wan Corner

PHUKET: The Royal Thai Navy Search and Rescue (SAR) personnel lent a helping hand after a motorcycle with a sidecar (saleng) overturned on the road leading to Cape Panwa, where the Navy Third Area Command (3rd NAC) is based.

By The Phuket News

Saturday 12 November 2022, 02:26PM

A motorcycle flew off Sakdidet Rd in Wichit on an undisclosed day, presumably earlier this week. Photo: 3rd NAC

As reported by the 3rd NAC on Facebook this Friday (Nov 11), the Navy search and rescue team assisted in towing a motorcycle with a sidecar from roadside bushes near Ao Nam Bor School in Wichit.

Photos from the scene at Sakdidet Rd show a pickup truck towing a blue saleng with Bangkok license plates. The vehicle is first pictured lying on its roof in the roadside vegetation and then standing on its three wheels.

“The assistance work has been done successfully. [The SAR unit was] able to tow the vehicle up to the road successfully,” reported the 3rd NAC.

The Navy didn’t report any details of the accident. It is yet to be known how the vehicle ended up in the bushes and if there were any injured. Wichit Police Station, which is in charge of this part of Phuket, has not reported the case yet.

The place where the accident happened is known to locals as Pla Wan Corner. It received its nickname after Vorasit ‘Pla Wan’ Issara, the owner of the upscale Sri Panwa resort, who had an accident there in 2021.

Local residents had for years complained about the dangerous curve in front of Ao Nam Bor School, but officials took action only after Pla Wan had an accident there. The car crash left the businessman comatose for several days.

The dangerous section of Sakdidet Rd is now finally being upgraded with a budget of B23 million allocated to improve road safety.