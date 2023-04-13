Pro Property Partners
Sakhu on restricted water supply

PHUKET: Residents in Tambon Sakhu, located south of Phuket International Airport, have been put on restricted water supply following a notice by the Sakhu Tambon Administrative Organisation (OrBorTor) issued late yesterday (Apr 12).

Water-Supply
By The Phuket News

Thursday 13 April 2023, 11:00AM

The notice issued by Sakhu OrBorTor late yesterday (Apr 12). Image: Sakhu OrBorTor

No explanation has been given for the water supply restriction other than “due to water supply problems affecting people in Sakhu Subdistrict”.

Residents in the area will have water supply each day from 5am-9am and 3pm-10pm.

The notice gave no date as to when the outage will start, but by 7:50pm last night local residents had confirmed that they were already without mains water supply.

Sakhu OrBorTor in its notice marked, “After two weeks, the water supply will return to normal.”

Any residents in dire need of water supply, namely refilling their water tanks, were advised to contact ‘Bang Man’ at  087-269191 or ‘P’Num’ at 081-7884489.

The Pavilions Phuket

The notice was also marked, “Note: This measure is a temporary measure to solve basic problems for the people.”

For more information, people were advised to call Sakhu OrBorTor Engineering Division at 076-328146 ext 22.

The notice did not confirm whether the standard office number would be answered while government offices are closed for five days over the Songkran holidays, reopening next Tuesday (Apr 18).

Of note, the water outage notice was issued by Sakhu OrBorTor. The Phuket Waterworks Authority (PWA) has not issued any notices informing people of the water supply problems in Tambon Sakhu.

