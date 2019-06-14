PHUKET: The Phuket chapter of the Red Cross together with the Phuket Regional Blood Centre (PRBC) and Vachira Phuket Hospital blood bank held an event to mark World Blood Donor Day today (June 14).

By Chutharat Plerin

Friday 14 June 2019, 05:28PM

More than 100 people turned out today to mark World Donor Day, held June 14 every year to honour blood donors. Photo: Phuket Airport

The global day organised by the World Health Organisation (WHO) is marked worldwide every year to thank and honor blood donors, especially regular blood donors, to mark their sacrifice without expecting anything in return.

This year the global day is being held under the slogan "Safe blood for all”, for both blood donors and the recipients.

More than 100 people joined the event held at the Royal Phuket City Hotel in Phuket Town this morning, which included an open area where people donated blood.

All donors were given a Safe Blood for All T-shirt, and Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana handed out souvenir baskets and honor pins to those who made donations.

Also joining the event was Phuket Vice Governor Prakob Wongmanirung, members of the Phuket Red Cross, government agencies, blood donors and the media.

Gov Phakaphong expressed his honor to host and be a part of the event.

During his speech, he commemorated Karl Landsteiner, the Austrian Austrian biologist, physician and immunologist who discovered the ABO blood grouping system.

“In order to promote the great work in the field of blood donation services, as well as the donors who expect no return from donations, this is a very good example for new blood donors to take part in donations, followed by regular blood donation every three months, resulting in a sufficient amount of blood regularly for patients in Phuket hospitals,"said the Governor.

Also present was Patong resort owner Arnold Wepfer, who has lived in Phuket more than six years and who is also a member of the Rh Negative Club of Phuket.

“Giving blood donations is not only giving blood. It is giving life. It is also a way of connecting people from heart to heart within society,” Mr Wepfer, a Swiss national, told The Phuket News sister newspaper Khao Phuket.

Another benefit is that by making blood donations, donors will have their blood types recorded by Phuket hospitals, he said.

“And one day you might end up in hospital, who knows?” he said.

“You don't have to know who will be your blood recipient. It is just important that we give to help others. That alone is enough," Mr Wepfer added.

Panupong Limbuprasertkul, President of the Thai-Nepalese Association in Phuket, was present today.

“Blood donations are very important. It helps people, and makes good merit. I have donated blood for 10 years, in total 39 times,” he said.

“I invite everyone who can donate blood to come together for a good cause.

“As I am a Nepalese-Thai person living in Phuket, our community continually holds blood-donation activities with the Phuket Red Cross on various important occasions, and each time more than 100 brothers and sisters [turn up to give blood]," said Mr Panupong.

The Phuket Regional Blood Centre (PRBC) has appealed to Thais and foreigners to donate blood at various locations across Krabi, Phang Nga and Phuket throughout June. For the full schedule of where and when the mobile blood clinic will be held, click here.