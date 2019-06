PHUKET: The Phuket Regional Blood Centre (PRBC) has appealed to Thais and foreigners to donate blood at various locations across Krabi, Phang Nga and Phuket throughout June this year.

health

By The Phuket News

Saturday 1 June 2019, 01:14PM

A man makes a much-needed donation of blood during a Phuket blood-donation drive. Photo: The Phuket News / file

People can come to donate in Krabi, Phang Nga and Phuket as follows:

The Blood Bank on the 4th floor of Vachira Phuket Hospital

Monday to Friday – 8.30am to 8pm

Weekends and holidays – 8.30am to 3pm

Telephone: 076-361234

Thai Red Cross Phuket Regional Blood Centre, Phuket Town

Monday, Wednesday, Friday – 8:30am to 4:30pm

Tuesday, Thursday – 8:30am to 8pm

Saturday, Sunday and Public Holidays – 9am to 3pm

Telephone: 076-251178 or 081-9588854

President of the Phuket chapter of the Red Cross Society provided details of the locations where people can donate blood:

June 3: 9am to 3.30pm – Thai Red Cross Phuket Regional Blood Centre, Phuket Town

June 4-5: 12pm to 6pm – In front of Oriental Princess at Tesco Lotus, Thalang and front of the Uniqlo store at Tesco Lotus on the bypass road

June 6: 9am to 12pm – Phang Nga Technical College/Dibuk Phang Nga school

June 7: 10am to 3pm – Tinidee Golf Resort, Kathu

June 7: 1pm to 4pm – Siriroj International Hospital

June 10: 9am to1pm – Aolukprachasan School, Ao Luk District, Krabi province

June 11: 9am to12pm – Rajaprajanugroh 35 School, Takuapa district, Phang Nga province

June 11: 3.30pm to 4pm – Big C supermarket in Takuapa district, Phang Nga province

June 12: 9am to 5pm – Phuket Technical College

June 12: 12pm to 6pm – In front of Uniqlo store at Tesco Lotus (bypass road)

June 13: 9am to 1pm – Big C Supercenter (SE-ED Book Center) and Tesco Lotus Shopping Center at Krabi province

June 14: 8.30am to 4.30pm – Thai Red Cross Phuket Regional Blood Centre, Phuket Town

June 17: 9am to 1pm – Muang Krabi School

June 18: 10am to 3pm – Duangjitt Resort & Spa, Patong

June 19: 9am to 12pm – Ramada Resort by Wyndham Khao Lak

June 19: 1.30pm to 4pm – Centara Seaview Resort Khao Lak

June 20: 9am to 3pm – Phuket Wittayalai School, Phuket Town

June 21: 10am to 3pm – Cherng Talay Tambon Administration Organisation (OrBorTor)

June 21: 12am 6pm – In front of the Uniqlo store at Tesco Lotus (bypass road)

June 24: 9am to 12pm – Khok Kloy Garden Farmers Group (Auditorium), Takua Thung District, Phang Nga province

June 25: 9.30am to 1pm – Phanom Bencha School, Khao Phanom District, Krabi province

June 26: 10am to 3pm – Banyan Tree Phuket

June 27: 9am to 12pm – New Hall Kuraburi District Office

June 28: 10am to 3pm – Royal Paragon Phuket, Chalong

June 28: 1pm to 4pm – Siam Makro, Rawai