PHUKET: Lifeguards at Patong Beach are warning tourists to exercise due care on the rocks at Kalim Beach, north of Patong, after a Russian woman suffered heavy abrasions in a fall from the rocks while taking a selfie.

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 4 June 2019, 11:20AM

The woman luckily escaped any head injuries and broken bones in the fall. Photo: Patong Surf Life Saving

The Russian woman was with friend while taking selfies on the rocks near the Diamond Cliff Resort & Spa at about 1:45pm on Saturday afternoon (June 1) when she fell, Patong Surf Life Saving lifeguards reported. (See report here.)

The woman suffered abrasions to her thighs and back, but luckily escaped any head injuries and broken bones in the fall, lifeguards noted.

Lifeguards administered first aid at the scene and checked for further injuries. An ambulance was called and the woman was taken to Patong Hospital for further treatment and examination to make sure no other injuries went undetected, lifeguards added.

After receiving treatment, the woman was cleared to leave the hospital and returned to her hotel for further rest, lifeguards noted in their report.

The rocks that the Russian woman fell from have previously proved themselves to be dangerous, and even deadly.

In 2017, 4-year-old Chinese boy Wu Muyang was washed from the same rocks and drowned. (See story here.)