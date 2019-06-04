Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks


Login | Create Account
Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Russian woman injured in selfie-taking fall on rocks

PHUKET: Lifeguards at Patong Beach are warning tourists to exercise due care on the rocks at Kalim Beach, north of Patong, after a Russian woman suffered heavy abrasions in a fall from the rocks while taking a selfie.

tourismSafetyRussianpatong
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 4 June 2019, 11:20AM

The woman luckily escaped any head injuries and broken bones in the fall. Photo: Patong Surf Life Saving

The woman luckily escaped any head injuries and broken bones in the fall. Photo: Patong Surf Life Saving

The woman luckily escaped any head injuries and broken bones in the fall. Photo: Patong Surf Life Saving

The woman luckily escaped any head injuries and broken bones in the fall. Photo: Patong Surf Life Saving

The woman luckily escaped any head injuries and broken bones in the fall. Photo: Patong Surf Life Saving

The woman luckily escaped any head injuries and broken bones in the fall. Photo: Patong Surf Life Saving

The woman luckily escaped any head injuries and broken bones in the fall. Photo: Patong Surf Life Saving

The woman luckily escaped any head injuries and broken bones in the fall. Photo: Patong Surf Life Saving

The Russian woman was with friend while taking selfies on the rocks near the Diamond Cliff Resort & Spa at about 1:45pm on Saturday afternoon (June 1) when she fell, Patong Surf Life Saving lifeguards reported. (See report here.)

The woman suffered abrasions to her thighs and back, but luckily escaped any head injuries and broken bones in the fall, lifeguards noted.

Lifeguards administered first aid at the scene and checked for further injuries. An ambulance was called and the woman was taken to Patong Hospital for further treatment and examination to make sure no other injuries went undetected, lifeguards added.

After receiving treatment, the woman was cleared to leave the hospital and returned to her hotel for further rest, lifeguards noted in their report.

The rocks that the Russian woman fell from have previously proved themselves to be dangerous, and even deadly.

In 2017, 4-year-old Chinese boy Wu Muyang was washed from the same rocks and drowned. (See story here.)

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

BenPendejo | 04 June 2019 - 14:44:18 

Looks like the lifeguards are being very careful, and spending plenty of time cleaning and dressing those scrapes, then making sure they feel OK...then maybe getting some first aid cream rubbed into them.  I just hope they took plenty of photos in case the police need to launch an investigation into her slip and fall.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Patong lifeguards revive Russian tourist, 63
Russian woman rescued from night-swim rip current at Koh Lanta
Russian tourist injured in motorbike fall down hill
Phuket tour boat disaster: Three dead, three missing - and some more confusing reports
First survivors from Phuket storm tour boat sinkings ashore, 53 still missing
Russian tourist rescued from deadly Phuket ’flash rip’
Patong lifeguards issue warning as monsoon season begins
Patong police, taxi drivers meet to discuss service, behaviour
Being Polite: Army to teach Patong tuk-tuk, taxi drivers manners after vicious beating of tourists
Patong tuk-tuk, motorbike taxi drivers charged for violent attack on tourists
Patong taxi driver surrenders, charged for street slaying
Patong tsunami-evacuation drill called off to avoid panic among tourists
Patong mayor reveals major development changes
Patong road safety campaign asks, ‘Where your helmet?’
Patong tsunami evacuation drill announced

 

Phuket community
Tour operators want better marine protection system

TRUE NEWS Where is the B16 billion as most of dive centers and dive boat operators are struggling t...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: One way, or the other

"use 0.5 lane for the light rail tram" LOL !That would make it a light rail tram for draws...(Read More)

Driver escapes injury after truck lane change sees car flip several times on main Phuket road

Forced from moving from right lane to the left lane. Is that a stretch were the right lane ends and ...(Read More)

Russian woman injured in selfie-taking fall on rocks

Looks like the lifeguards are being very careful, and spending plenty of time cleaning and dressing ...(Read More)

King Power wins Suvarnabhumi duty-free contract

Wrong example, Dek. Derailing a opinion with just gripping 'cigarettes'? Quite funny, in man...(Read More)

Phuket surf danger: the calm before the storm

A alarming message mr Jerren (ISLA) is giving to people on Phuket ( residents and tourists!) about ...(Read More)

Driver escapes injury after truck lane change sees car flip several times on main Phuket road

B400 for totaling a car- that will teach him!...(Read More)

Phuket Property Guide: Positives in the driving seat

What a load of crap. "Remarkable upgrades in infrastructure"???? Let's review....Raw s...(Read More)

King Power wins Suvarnabhumi duty-free contract

" King Power more expensive than anywhere else in the world"So I guess the"African&qu...(Read More)

Phuket Property Guide: Positives in the driving seat

I can't share your enthusiasm I'm afraid. The baht has never been so strong, the place never...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
Express Carpet and Decor
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
Baan and Beyond
Dan About Thailand
Dream Beach Club
GLOBAL VILLAGE SCHOOL LANTA
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
JW Marriott Phuket
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
China International Boat Show 2019
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
La Boucherie

 