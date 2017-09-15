The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Chinese boy, 4, drowns at Patong Beach, two saved at Nai Harn

PHUKET: A four-year-old Chinese boy was pronounced dead at Patong Hospital yesterday night after drowning at Patong Beach. While on Tuesday, two Chinese tourists were saved from the surf at Nai Harn Beach after risking going for a late night swim.

accidents, Chinese, death, health, weather, patong, police,

Tanyaluk Sakoot

Friday 15 September 2017, 12:09PM

Two Chinese tourists saved from Nai Harn Beach on Tuesday were taken to Dibuk Hospital as a precautionary measure. Photo: Rawai Municipality
Two Chinese tourists saved from Nai Harn Beach on Tuesday were taken to Dibuk Hospital as a precautionary measure. Photo: Rawai Municipality

Patong Police received a report at 9:17pm last night (Sept 14) that a Chinese tourists had drowned in front of the Diamond Cliff Resort on Prabaramee Rd.

Officers arrived at the scene with a rescue team to learn that a four-year-old boy, named as Wu Muyang, had been washed away by a large wave.

Rescue workers carried out a search of the area and were able to find the boy but he was already unconscious and had to be carried to shore.

Patong Police Chief Col Tassanai Orarigadech told The Phuket News, “The boy was taken to Patong Hospital as quickly as possible, but sadly he was pronounced dead at 10:45pm.

“After speaking to the boy’s father, Mr Wu Yinjia, 31, we learned that at 8pm he and his son were relaxing on the rocks. Suddenly a large wave hit the rocks and dragged them both out to sea.

“Mr Wu managed to get himself back onto the rocks and immediately run to the beach for help.

“He told us that his son could not swim,” Col Tassanai said.

C and C Marine

“Mr Wu’s wife, and the mother of the boy, Mrs Jin Zhenying, 30, and Mr Wu have no doubt regarding the cause of death.

“The Chinese consulate will be contacted,” Col Tassanai added.

Meanwhile, two Chinese tourists who decided to go for a swim at around 8pm on Tuesday (Sept 12) had to be pulled from dangerous surf at Nai Harn Beach.

A Rawai Municipality rescue official who did not want to be named confirmed to The Phuket News today, “Two Chinese tourists were close to drowning at Nai Harn Beach at 7:56pm on Sept 12. Luckily someone saw them struggling in the sea and raised the alarm,” he said.

“A rescue team from Rawai Municipality went to the area to help the two tourists and successfully brought them to shore.

“The tourists were taken to Dibuk Hospital as a precautionary measure,” the official added.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket Governor orders crackdown on low-cost tours

No crackdown on crazy driving, ghost riding, illegal guns and weapons being carried, drink driving, speeding. Nope just on things that bring more mon...(Read More)

Phuket pollution, dumping reports spiral as online reporting revealed

great website, all in Thai. Click the English language button and nothing happens!...(Read More)

Latvian drunk driver charged after accident leaves woman in hospital with head injuries

99% of people drunk after 10pm, it's nonsense and absurd, you have figures to prove this is not the case? I make this case as when i go out for ...(Read More)

Phuket pollution, dumping reports spiral as online reporting revealed

What a good idea, a social media group for people to report dump sites and pollution. Seems obvious doesn't it... So, when you, Phuket News, re...(Read More)

Phuket Governor orders crackdown on low-cost tours

Re: "Blah blah blah... ...and who cares." Indeed, then why bother to post? ...(Read More)

Phuket Governor orders crackdown on low-cost tours

How long is this Governor going to remine? 6 moths? He did not tell us who is in charge to train all the thai tour guide! Horst...(Read More)

Phuket Governor orders crackdown on low-cost tours

"...Governor Norraphat then went on to say that of the many tourists visiting Phuket every year, most are Chinese tourists..." Finally, som...(Read More)

Phuket Governor orders crackdown on low-cost tours

Blah blah blah... just creating more fleecing opportunities, but nothing is really going to change...and who cares....(Read More)

Racha turtle hatchling sole survivor from 87-egg nest

More incompetence by local officials. "...we could not leave the nest where it was as it was too close to a resort and could have easily been di...(Read More)

Latvian drunk driver charged after accident leaves woman in hospital with head injuries

Curious as to the policy regarding photos of the accused. Is it Phuket News policy or local police policy that accused Thai Nationals (regardless of ...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.