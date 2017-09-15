PHUKET: A four-year-old Chinese boy was pronounced dead at Patong Hospital yesterday night after drowning at Patong Beach. While on Tuesday, two Chinese tourists were saved from the surf at Nai Harn Beach after risking going for a late night swim.

Friday 15 September 2017, 12:09PM

Two Chinese tourists saved from Nai Harn Beach on Tuesday were taken to Dibuk Hospital as a precautionary measure. Photo: Rawai Municipality

Patong Police received a report at 9:17pm last night (Sept 14) that a Chinese tourists had drowned in front of the Diamond Cliff Resort on Prabaramee Rd.

Officers arrived at the scene with a rescue team to learn that a four-year-old boy, named as Wu Muyang, had been washed away by a large wave.

Rescue workers carried out a search of the area and were able to find the boy but he was already unconscious and had to be carried to shore.

Patong Police Chief Col Tassanai Orarigadech told The Phuket News, “The boy was taken to Patong Hospital as quickly as possible, but sadly he was pronounced dead at 10:45pm.

“After speaking to the boy’s father, Mr Wu Yinjia, 31, we learned that at 8pm he and his son were relaxing on the rocks. Suddenly a large wave hit the rocks and dragged them both out to sea.

“Mr Wu managed to get himself back onto the rocks and immediately run to the beach for help.

“He told us that his son could not swim,” Col Tassanai said.

“Mr Wu’s wife, and the mother of the boy, Mrs Jin Zhenying, 30, and Mr Wu have no doubt regarding the cause of death.

“The Chinese consulate will be contacted,” Col Tassanai added.

Meanwhile, two Chinese tourists who decided to go for a swim at around 8pm on Tuesday (Sept 12) had to be pulled from dangerous surf at Nai Harn Beach.

A Rawai Municipality rescue official who did not want to be named confirmed to The Phuket News today, “Two Chinese tourists were close to drowning at Nai Harn Beach at 7:56pm on Sept 12. Luckily someone saw them struggling in the sea and raised the alarm,” he said.

“A rescue team from Rawai Municipality went to the area to help the two tourists and successfully brought them to shore.

“The tourists were taken to Dibuk Hospital as a precautionary measure,” the official added.