Russian coral bleachers sent home after court fine

PHUKET: Relevant authorities have confirmed that two women who were involved in a months-long court case after their landlady found them bleaching corals in their rental room in Karon have finally been allowed to return home to Russia after being fined by the court.

marine, Russian, environment, crime, police, tourism,

Shela Riva

Saturday 31 March 2018, 09:35AM

Liliya Karmanova was arrested after a warrant was issued, and subsequently served by the Karon Police on Feb 1. Both left Thailand on Mar 23. Photo: DMCR
Liliya Karmanova was arrested after a warrant was issued, and subsequently served by the Karon Police on Feb 1. Both left Thailand on Mar 23. Photo: DMCR

“Liliya Karmanova, 20, and Polina Likman, 21, left Thailand on Mar 23 on flight number S7 584,” Phuket Immigration Office Chief Col Kathathorn Kumthieng confirmed on Thursday (Mar 29).

However, none of various officials involved in the case were able to confirm the exact ammount of fines paid by the Russians for the violation. Earlie it was reported that under Thai law they could face a fine of up to B20,000 or up to a year in jail, or both.

Capt Channarong Prakongkue of Karon Police said, “They have already gone to court and the court has already handed them the penalty. I don’t know how much money they paid.”

“The last thing I know about the case is that they were in the hands of Phuket Immigration,” Capt Channarong added.

“We checked for their criminal history and they did not have any,” he said before abruptly ending the call.

The Phuket News contacted Nares Choopueng from the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR) Phuket office, who had received the tip-off that led to their arrest on Feb 1, but he was unaible to provide any updates.

“I do not have any information about how much they were fined. I have yet to follow it up,” was all he said yesterday (Mar 30).

On Feb 12, Ms Karmanova told the press in her hometown in Russia that she and her friend were released on B150,000 bail. (See story here).

Ms Karmonva was arrested after a warrant was issued, and subsequently served by the Karon Police, explained Nares Choopueng from the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR) Phuket office on Feb 2. (See story here).

“The DMCR Phuket office received a tip-off from a neighbour at about midday on Wednesday (Jan 31), reporting that a Russian woman was using pink Vixol (toilet bleach) to bleach pieces of coral at a bungalow in Karon,” he had explained.

DMCR officers arrived at the bungalow to find that Ms Karmonva was not at home. However, they did find pieces of corals still soaking in bleach, Mr Nares added.

“We brought the corals to the Karon Police as it is illegal to be in possession of any corals, and Capt Channarong filed a request for the Phuket Provincial Court to issue a warrant for her arrest,” he had said.

 

 
Kurt | 31 March 2018 - 15:04:32

Court rulings are 'public'.
If relevant authorities refuse to mention/talk about it than the question is: " Why " ?
Why the public/press may not know?
What Officials try to hide?
May be: No fine at all?
    Or: The bail of 150,000 is missing, sorry, you now can go back to Russia?

malczx7r | 31 March 2018 - 13:18:38

Doesn't know how much they were fined, really! I'll bet it was more than the Thai minivan driver who killed 3 people are year or so ago!

Xonax | 31 March 2018 - 12:59:41

Just be sure to give any offending Thais the same treatment, or the tourists will stay away from Thailand.

Discover Thainess | 31 March 2018 - 12:24:45

Meanwhile dozens of people have been burned and smashed to death in horrific road accidents. Priorities perhaps ?

BenPendejo | 31 March 2018 - 10:55:32

Well done Phuket officials...you just did lots of damage to tourism because of dead coral chunks.  I hope you're proud of your achievements.  I'm guessing that none of these official morons wants to divulge the fine amount because it will just confirm that it was all about ripping off tourists.  I hope the cost to Phuket tourism far exceeds the thousands of baht you stole from these girls.

Nasa12 | 31 March 2018 - 10:02:43

Never us Nan Inn Bungalow in Karon.

