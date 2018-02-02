The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Oju Group
Russian woman, 20, charged in Phuket for toilet bleaching dead corals

PHUKET: A 20-year-old Russian woman faces a fine of up to B20,000 or up to a year in jail, or both, after a neighbour reported seeing her literally trying to bleach pieces of coral with toilet bleach at her rented bungalow in Karon on Wednesday (Jan 31).

tourism, environment, natural-resources, crime, police, Russian,

Tanyaluk Sakoot

Friday 2 February 2018, 06:46PM

The woman, Liliya Karmanova, was arrested yesterday (Feb 1) and is now being detained at the holding cells at Phuket Provincial Court, Capt Channarong Prakongkue of the Karon Police told The Phuket News this afternoon.

Ms Karmonva was arrested after a warrant was issued, and subsequently served by the Karon Police, explained Nares Choopueng from the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR) Phuket office.

“The DMCR Phuket office received a tip-off from a neighbour at about midday on Wednesday (Jan 31), reporting that a Russian woman was using pink Vixol (toilet bleach) to bleach pieces of coral at a bungalow in Karon,” he explained.

DMCR officers arrived at the bungalow to find that Ms Karmonva was not at home.

C and C Marine

However, they did find pieces of corals still soaking in bleach, Mr Nares added.

“We brought the corals to the Karon Police as it is illegal to be in possession of any corals, and Capt Channarong filed a request for the Phuket Provincial Court to issue a warrant for her arrest,” Mr Nares added.

Capt Channarong declined to speculate whether Ms Karmonova faces deportation if found guilty of the charge against her.

“I can’t reveal any other details to the press. That is up to the court,” he said.

 

 
