FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Russia hope for World Cup miracle after Messi, Ronaldo exit

WORLD CUP: Russia are hoping for a World Cup miracle today (July 1) as the host nation take on 2010 winners Spain for a place in the quarter-finals after Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi exited the tournament.

FootballWorld-CupAFP

Sunday 1 July 2018, 09:44AM

Lionel Messi (left) and Cristiano Ronaldo are heading home from the World Cup in Russia. Photo: AFP

Lionel Messi (left) and Cristiano Ronaldo are heading home from the World Cup in Russia. Photo: AFP

The other last-16 match pits a talented Croatia team led by Luka Modric that had a perfect record in the group phase against Denmark, but they will have to go some to emulate the drama of yesterday’s (June 30) first two last-16 matches.

France beat Messi's Argentina 4-3 in a World Cup classic as 19-year-old Kylian Mbappe announced himself on the biggest stage with a superb two-goal performance and Les Bleus came from behind to send the 2014 finalists packing.

Mbappe became the first teenager to score twice in a World Cup match since a 17-year-old Pele in the 1958 final. The Brazilian legend tweeted to the Frenchman: “Congratulations, @KMbappe, 2 goals in a World Cup so young puts you in great company.”

Messi though was unable to find the net, leaving Russia with a single goal, and at 31 the Barcelona great has probably seen any chance of winning the World Cup evaporate.

Later in Sochi, Ronaldo – who started the World Cup with a hat-trick against Spain – was powerless to prevent Portugal slipping out of the tournament as Edinson Cavani scored two brilliant goals in a 2-1 win to send the European champions home.

Cavani, who lines up alongside Mbappe at Paris Saint-Germain, opened the scoring with a leaping header and curled a superb first-time shot past Rui Patricio to win the match after Pepe had equalised.

Although the Uruguayan striker limped off, he later said it was only a knock and he expects to be back to face France in the quarter-finals.

Ronaldo will be 37 by the time of the next World Cup in Qatar, but he would not be drawn on whether he planned to extend his international career.

“Now is not the time to talk about the future of players and coaches,” said Ronaldo, who, like Messi, leaves the World Cup having never scored a goal in the knockout rounds.

Russia came into the tournament derided by their own supporters after a string of defeats in warm-up matches but they thrashed Saudi Arabia 5-0 in their opener and then swept aside Egypt 3-1, making even their own sceptical public believe.

A comprehensive defeat to Uruguay provided a reality check but Russia and striker Denis Cheryshev will be roared on by much of the 80,000 crowd in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow and they see no reason to fear Andres Iniesta, Isco and Diego Costa.

“I think that we can win against anybody, we can always win and that's what we need to believe, just think about victory,” Cheryshev said.

Spain midfielder David Silva said his side will be treating the match “as if we were playing against Brazil.”

Spain have a terrible record against host nations at major finals – they have never won in eight attempts and coach Fernando Hierro played when minnows South Korea knocked out his Spain team on penalties in 2002.

“Statistics are made to be broken,” Hierro said. “Why are we always looking backwards? We’ve had three games here but we’re going to look at what happened 10 or 15 years ago? It’s about what happens at 5pm tomorrow.”

Denmark coach Age Hareide said his side’s match against Croatia could boil down to who comes out on top in the midfield battle between Tottenham powerhouse Christian Eriksen and Modric.

The Danes failed to set pulses racing in the opening round but advanced second behind France in Group C.

By contrast, Croatia stormed through Group D, winning all three games and put in arguably the best performance of the first stage, a 3-0 thumping of Argentina, in Nizhny Novgorod, where they will also play Denmark. 

Hareide said his team would show far more thrust today.

“I think you will see a different Denmark from what you have seen so far and the type of game we have played,” Hareide said. “Yes, we need to defend but we need to attack more.”

Denmark are unbeaten for 18 games, a national record, their last defeat coming against Montenegro in October 2016 and have kept six clean sheets in their past seven games thanks to keeper Casper Schmeichel.

If Denmark beat Croatia, it will be only the second time the Danes have qualified for the last eight of the World Cup, the other occasion being in 1998.

QSI International School Phuket

The other last-16 match pits a talented Croatia team led by Luka Modric that had a perfect record in the group phase against Denmark, but they will have to go some to emulate the drama of yesterday’s (June 30) first two last-16 matches.

France beat Messi's Argentina 4-3 in a World Cup classic as 19-year-old Kylian Mbappe announced himself on the biggest stage with a superb two-goal performance and Les Bleus came from behind to send the 2014 finalists packing.

Mbappe became the first teenager to score twice in a World Cup match since a 17-year-old Pele in the 1958 final. The Brazilian legend tweeted to the Frenchman: “Congratulations, @KMbappe, 2 goals in a World Cup so young puts you in great company.”

Messi though was unable to find the net, leaving Russia with a single goal, and at 31 the Barcelona great has probably seen any chance of winning the World Cup evaporate.

Later in Sochi, Ronaldo – who started the World Cup with a hat-trick against Spain – was powerless to prevent Portugal slipping out of the tournament as Edinson Cavani scored two brilliant goals in a 2-1 win to send the European champions home.

Cavani, who lines up alongside Mbappe at Paris Saint-Germain, opened the scoring with a leaping header and curled a superb first-time shot past Rui Patricio to win the match after Pepe had equalised.

Although the Uruguayan striker limped off, he later said it was only a knock and he expects to be back to face France in the quarter-finals.

Ronaldo will be 37 by the time of the next World Cup in Qatar, but he would not be drawn on whether he planned to extend his international career.

“Now is not the time to talk about the future of players and coaches,” said Ronaldo, who, like Messi, leaves the World Cup having never scored a goal in the knockout rounds.

Russia came into the tournament derided by their own supporters after a string of defeats in warm-up matches but they thrashed Saudi Arabia 5-0 in their opener and then swept aside Egypt 3-1, making even their own sceptical public believe.

A comprehensive defeat to Uruguay provided a reality check but Russia and striker Denis Cheryshev will be roared on by much of the 80,000 crowd in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow and they see no reason to fear Andres Iniesta, Isco and Diego Costa.

“I think that we can win against anybody, we can always win and that's what we need to believe, just think about victory,” Cheryshev said.

Spain midfielder David Silva said his side will be treating the match “as if we were playing against Brazil.”

Spain have a terrible record against host nations at major finals – they have never won in eight attempts and coach Fernando Hierro played when minnows South Korea knocked out his Spain team on penalties in 2002.

“Statistics are made to be broken,” Hierro said. “Why are we always looking backwards? We’ve had three games here but we’re going to look at what happened 10 or 15 years ago? It’s about what happens at 5pm tomorrow.”

Denmark coach Age Hareide said his side’s match against Croatia could boil down to who comes out on top in the midfield battle between Tottenham powerhouse Christian Eriksen and Modric.

The Danes failed to set pulses racing in the opening round but advanced second behind France in Group C.

By contrast, Croatia stormed through Group D, winning all three games and put in arguably the best performance of the first stage, a 3-0 thumping of Argentina, in Nizhny Novgorod, where they will also play Denmark. 

Hareide said his team would show far more thrust today.

“I think you will see a different Denmark from what you have seen so far and the type of game we have played,” Hareide said. “Yes, we need to defend but we need to attack more.”

Denmark are unbeaten for 18 games, a national record, their last defeat coming against Montenegro in October 2016 and have kept six clean sheets in their past seven games thanks to keeper Casper Schmeichel.

If Denmark beat Croatia, it will be only the second time the Danes have qualified for the last eight of the World Cup, the other occasion being in 1998.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

World Cup roars into knockout phase
Germany crash out of World Cup at group stage in seismic shock
Argentina save World Cup hopes with last-gasp goal
VAR drama as Portugal and Spain reach World Cup last 16
Kane fires England to World Cup knockout stage
Sex, drugs and... football
Germany rescue World Cup hope with dramatic Kroos winner
Neymar, Coutinho strike late to put Brazil bid back on track
Argentina staring at World Cup exit after Croatia humbling
Uruguay, Russia reach World Cup knockout phase
Russia beat Egypt to close in on World Cup last 16
Kane grabs late winner for England, Belgium beat Panama
Mexico stun Germany as Brazil are held at World Cup
Ronaldo hat-trick steals the show as Portugal and Spain draw classic
Russia prove doubters wrong – for now

 

Phuket community
Phuket Law: Working without a work permit now possible

Mr Wiesel, mr Kurt just comment on articles, as invited. Mostly with suggestions/thoughts how to mak...(Read More)

Phuket Law: Working without a work permit now possible

Definition of “working” under the Decree No. 1 remained defined as “the use of physical streng...(Read More)

Divers progress in search for missing Thai kids

Red in foreign press that 3 rescue workers are electrocuted by cable works in the caves....(Read More)

Warm waters: Natural hot springs in Phang Nga make for a relaxing day trip away from the island

The usual one-sided and biased review we've come to expect here. One might even suspect the auth...(Read More)

Foreign tourists face strict curbs on driving into Thailand

It’s all about the money; these tourists likely buy cheap food in 7-11 and sleep in their RVs, so ...(Read More)

Tour boats allowed at Phi Phi’s Loh Samah Bay

"we are bringing coral branches from mature corals at Yoong Island and planting them in Maya Ba...(Read More)

Prisoner escapes from Vachira Phuket Hospital

Well yes they have, as it forms the basis of the article. If they didn't you wouldn't know a...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

@ Pauly44: Safe place for swimming in Monsun-Season is the swimmingpool in the Hotel or ressort. Bea...(Read More)

Russian tourist rescued from deadly Phuket ’flash rip’

"make it seem like it is the tourists fault for trying to enjoy their beach vacation" ????...(Read More)

Phuket Law: Working without a work permit now possible

was there any positive comment from Mr. Kurt??? Why you are here if everything is so bad??...(Read More)

 

Phuket Condo.net
Freedom Boardsports
My Physio By Kanitta
Chattha
Le Meridien Phuket Beach Resort
Lofty Phuket
International Law office of Ake and Associates
Tile-it
Ocean Plastic Intertrade
Kantok Restaurant
The Boathouse Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket

 