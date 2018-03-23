PHUKET: The deputy national police chief Gen Chalermkiat Sriworakan travelled to Phuket yesterday (Mar 22) to chair a meeting with officers of the Provincial Police Region 8 at the Provincial Police Region 8 headquarters in Mai Khao, Thalang to outline and update on police policies.

Present at the meeting were Provincial Police Region 8 chief Gen Sorasak Yenprem, Phuket Provincial Police Commander Maj Gen Teeraphol Thipjaroen, all policemen transferred into new positions on Mar 12 as well as chiefs and deputy chiefs of all Region 8 Police.

The purpose of the meeting was to outline policies including the welfare of subordinates to all high ranking officials following a recent police transfer ordered by the Royal Thai Police in Bangkok on Mar 12. (See story here).

“The security of tourists within Region 8 is the government’s responsibility. Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-ocha, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Gen Pravit Wongsuwan passed the importance of this responsibility to the Royal Thai Police,” said Lt Gen Sorasak.

“The National Police Commander has passed the message of this responsibility to Provincial Police Region 8 who must input the policy, as well as the Tourist Police Headquarters who help to support the care of various issues,” he said.

“The highlight of the visit is the establishment of checkpoints and coordination with airports and airlines in order to check all provinces within the Region 8 Police area, which has many attractions that tourists like to visit a lot.

“Whether it is Phuket, Krabi, Koh Samui or Surat Thani, all police commanders in the provinces must help maintain peace and facilitate the tourists,” he added.

“In the upcoming Songkran Festival, all areas are to set up a help centre within the safety zones where there will be water play. Then, ask for cooperation from all the people taking part in the festival to dress respectfully and honour other guests or foreign tourists, in order to create a good image with foreigners who participate in Songkran,” he added.

In addition, Gen Chalermkiat addressed the issue of foreign criminals staying in Thailand posing as tourists.

“Officials have a method to check for those who have been punished for crime or have a criminal history. They can coordinate with the Tourist Police, the Royal Thai Police and the Embassy of the country where the tourists had a history of crime,” he said.

“The investigation of the arrival of these groups includes other people who live in the same area as a suspect, or around entertainment facilities. We are also interested in getting cooperation from entrepreneurs to conduct checks,” he added.

“Regarding illegal drugs at tourist attractions and in entertainment facilities, surveillance must be emphasised by the police in the area. The Commander of the National Police has ordered all the provinces to check places of service or entertainment.”

“For example, entertainment venues and restaurants will be monitored, especially for the matter of closing after legal times. Also checking that children under the age of 18 are not entering entertainment venues and using drugs,” he added.