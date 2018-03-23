The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Royal Thai Police deputy chief outlines policies to Region 8 Police

PHUKET: The deputy national police chief Gen Chalermkiat Sriworakan travelled to Phuket yesterday (Mar 22) to chair a meeting with officers of the Provincial Police Region 8 at the Provincial Police Region 8 headquarters in Mai Khao, Thalang to outline and update on police policies.

crime, drugs, police, tourism, Safety,

The Phuket News

Friday 23 March 2018, 02:44PM

Deputy national police chief Gen Chalermkiat Sriworakan. Photo: PR Dept
Deputy national police chief Gen Chalermkiat Sriworakan. Photo: PR Dept

Present at the meeting were Provincial Police Region 8 chief Gen Sorasak Yenprem, Phuket Provincial Police Commander Maj Gen Teeraphol Thipjaroen, all policemen transferred into new positions on Mar 12 as well as chiefs and deputy chiefs of all Region 8 Police.

The purpose of the meeting was to outline policies including the welfare of subordinates to all high ranking officials following a recent police transfer ordered by the Royal Thai Police in Bangkok on Mar 12. (See story here).

The security of tourists within Region 8 is the government’s responsibility. Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-ocha, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Gen Pravit Wongsuwan passed the importance of this responsibility to the Royal Thai Police,” said Lt Gen Sorasak.

The National Police Commander has passed the message of this responsibility to Provincial Police Region 8 who must input the policy, as well as the Tourist Police Headquarters who help to support the care of various issues,” he said.

The highlight of the visit is the establishment of checkpoints and coordination with airports and airlines in order to check all provinces within the Region 8 Police area, which has many attractions that tourists like to visit a lot.

Whether it is Phuket, Krabi, Koh Samui or Surat Thani, all police commanders in the provinces must help maintain peace and facilitate the tourists,” he added.

QSI International School Phuket

In the upcoming Songkran Festival, all areas are to set up a help centre within the safety zones where there will be water play. Then, ask for cooperation from all the people taking part in the festival to dress respectfully and honour other guests or foreign tourists, in order to create a good image with foreigners who participate in Songkran,” he added.

In addition, Gen Chalermkiat addressed the issue of foreign criminals staying in Thailand posing as tourists.

Officials have a method to check for those who have been punished for crime or have a criminal history. They can coordinate with the Tourist Police, the Royal Thai Police and the Embassy of the country where the tourists had a history of crime,” he said.

The investigation of the arrival of these groups includes other people who live in the same area as a suspect, or around entertainment facilities. We are also interested in getting cooperation from entrepreneurs to conduct checks,” he added.

Regarding illegal drugs at tourist attractions and in entertainment facilities, surveillance must be emphasised by the police in the area. The Commander of the National Police has ordered all the provinces to check places of service or entertainment.”

For example, entertainment venues and restaurants will be monitored, especially for the matter of closing after legal times. Also checking that children under the age of 18 are not entering entertainment venues and using drugs,” he added.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Kurt | 23 March 2018 - 16:41:55

Read the last 3 lines of the article
'For example' + all the following nonsense bla bla
They repeat is time after time over and over again
Any change? No, zero.  Of course not, real law enforcement is not their aim  
Look around, see yourself throughout the years
Asking entrepreneurs cooperation, those who pay kick offs to RTP to stay open till 5 AM?  
Funny and good for a laugh

The Phuket News
Matches 1 result(s)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket shopping mall clothes shop gutted by fire

This was (WAS!) a clothes shop, there are many more, souvenir shops, shoe shops, Optical shops, etc, etc, were a fridge/freezer not needs to work unat...(Read More)

Phuket Gov gives financial compensation to Songkran road death victim’s family

There appears to be a few racist commentators on this forum expressing resentment towards western society, these commentators appear to be living in d...(Read More)

Van ploughs into Toronto crowd, killing nine

What? They did not mention Berlin? Unbelievable! If the "Führer"finds out about this,we may expect a harsh reaction.Thanks to "Mücke&...(Read More)

Phuket shopping mall clothes shop gutted by fire

"Close Shop?Shut down the main electric.." Great idea! Works very well with shops were they keep food in a fridge/freezer! A real genius!...(Read More)

Phuket police begin probe into cars scratched at airport

Investigation is going well- we have finger pointing already!...(Read More)

Phuket Gov gives financial compensation to Songkran road death victim’s family

“extra lame effort by bumbling officials“.... demonstrating once again that the commentary has everything to do with neo-colonialism. And for tho...(Read More)

Van ploughs into Toronto crowd, killing nine

Vehicle attacks have been carried out to deadly effect by extremists in a number of capitals and major cities, including London, Paris, New York and N...(Read More)

Protesters ready for ‘war’ over Doi Suthep

To many already millions posted in the buldings to tear them down. Complete the buildings and punish all involved in initially letting this project be...(Read More)

Phuket shopping mall clothes shop gutted by fire

We al see many times the unprofessional electric wiring in shops and outside here on Phuket. Much of the time the pre conclusion of fire brigade is:...(Read More)

Attempted murder rap for Facebook streamer

A real mentally retarded dangerous fraudulous loser. Society should be protected against him for the rest of his natural life. Lady was beaten 6x in...(Read More)
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2018 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.