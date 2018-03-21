PHUKET: Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong yesterday (Mar 20) met with the chiefs of police stations who have recently had some officers transferred at the orders of Royal Thai Police in Bangkok.

Wednesday 21 March 2018, 04:17PM

Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong meets with the chiefs of Phuket's police stations. Photo: PR Dept

The transfer orders were made on Mar 12, but the information was withheld from the press until last Sunday (Mar 18).

Col Peerayut Karajedi, Deputy commander of the Phuket Provincial police led the Phuket police chiefs to the protocol meeting with the Governor at which he clarified policies to help maintain the security of people and tourists alike.

“The policy of Phuket police is to help maintain security for people and tourists. The policy is to care, to maintain safety in the lives and property of the people and tourists,” said Gov Norraphat.

“In addition, traffic is another problem that Phuket has,” Gov Norraphat said, requesting help from the police chiefs to resolve traffic problems at various locations with ongoing issues.

“Please also emphasise on the care of your subordinates in providing services to people who come to the government to complain or ask for help, to impress the people who come to use the service,” he added.

The list of officers transferred are as listed below:

Phuket City Police Station

Maj Praphat Thawornprapat transferred from the Bangkok Budget Division of the Office of Budget and Finance to be an investigator at Phuket City Police.

Lt Col Pongpop Prasoppichai transferred from investigator at Chalong Police to be the Deputy Chief of Phuket City Traffic Police.

Capt Manat Wongkeaw transferred from investigator at Karon Police to be investigator at Phuket City Police.

Lt Col Roongrit Rattanapakdee transferred from investigator at Talad Yai Police to be Deputy Chief (investigation) at Phuket City Police.

Capt Wasin Supha transferred from Pitsanulok City Traffic Police to be investigator at Phuket City Police.

Lt Col Somkit Ongchan investigator at Takua Thung Police Station transferred to be investigator at Phuket City Police Station.

Patong Police Station

Lt Col Watcharapong Praipan transferred from Deputy Chief of Sakoo Police Station to be Deputy Chief of Patong Police (investigation division).

Lt Col Eakkarat Suwannarat transferred from investigator at Patong Police Station to be Deputy Chief Patong Police (Defence division).

Lt Col Prathiwat Yodkwan transferred from Karon Police investigation division.

Lt Col Ratchaanon Phuriphakorn transferred from Kuannian Police Station in Songkhla province.

Lt Col Worrapot Promin transferred to position of investigator at Patong Police Station.

Maj Attawat Suwannarat transferred from Klongtom Police in Krabi.

Chalong Police Station

Lt Col Pongpichan Chayanonphiri transferred from Phuket City Police to be an investigator at Chalong Police.

Capt Worradet Chukeu transferred from traffic police at Chalong Police Station to be an investigator at Chalong Police Station.

Thalang Police Station

Lt Col Prawit Ang-chuan transferred from Deputy Chief at Ao Nang Police to Deputy Chief at Thalang Police.

Cherng Talay Police Station

Capt Parinya Kwankeaw transferred from investigator at Phuket Provincial Police to be investigator at Cherng Talay Police.

Maj Ratchasan Kanjanasan transferred from Operation Division at Police Region 8 Office to investigator at Cherng Talay Police Station.

Sakoo Police Station

Maj Uramporn Kundechsampan transferred from Highway Police Division in Lopburi province to Deputy Chief of Sakoo Police.

Maj Primphat Thanapansiri transferred from investigator at Phuket City Police to be investigator at Sakoo Police.

Tha Chatchai Police Station

Capt Pracha Kongchu transferred from investigator at Phuket City Police to investigator at Tha Chatchai Police.

Wichit Police Station

Lt Col Sornpong Chukeaw, Deputy Chief Takua Thung Police Station in Phang Nga province transferred to be Deputy Chief at Wichit Police.

Kamala Police Station

Lt Col Ampon Chanthakul, Deputy Chief at Wichit Police transferred to be Deputy Chief of Kamala Police.