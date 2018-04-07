The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News
Royal Thai Consulate General in Penang to re-open on Monday

PHUKET: The Royal Thai Consulate General in Penang, Malaysia has announced that it will re-open this coming Monday (Apr 9).

Tanyaluk Sakoot

Saturday 7 April 2018, 03:37PM

The announcement comes after an unexpected notice was posted on the Royal Thai Consulate’s Facebook page on March 28 saying that the consulate would closed “until further notice”.

The Phuket News later clarified that the closure was due to the consulate relocating to a new building “opposite the current main building” according to a consulate offical who declined to be named. See story here.

The announcement that the consulate would re-open on April 9 was posted on the consulate’s Facebook page yesterday (Apr 7) although the notice itself was marked with a release date of April 6.

The notice reads, “The Consular Section of the Royal Thai Consulate General in Penang will resume its services on Monday, 9April 2018.”

“The conditions for visa application are: Visas per day – 150 persons/applicants (trial period of 2 weeks). Operating hours 09:00-11:00 hrs (visa application) 14:00-15:00 (collection) on the next day.”

It also included a recommendation that, “For people with residence in Malaysia, it is advised to apply on Wednesday and Friday (off peak day) in order to avoid long waiting queue.”

In its Facebook post the Consulate General also noted that it would be closed on Friday, April 13 and Monday, April 16 due to Thai National Holidays for Songkran (Thai New Year).

The Royal Thai Consulate in Penang has for decades been a popular choice for foreigners in Phuket seeking visas to legitimately extend their stay in Thailand.

For more information about the Royal Thai Consulate in Penang, visit its Facebook page (click here).

 

 
Kurt | 10 April 2018 - 10:09:18

Thanks to another reader I did learn about Firefly airlines for flying Phuket - Penang. Didn't know that.
Fares quite expensive, as it was a monopolist, of course.
Now with joining of AirAsia, the air fares will become competitive lower.
Nice for visa runners. A much safer and more comfortable travel than by Mini-van.

The Phuket News

ematt | 09 April 2018 - 18:45:48

"I had not made enough profit".  Exactly. They are interested in foreign residents who make a substantial contribution to the economy.

The Phuket News

Kurt | 09 April 2018 - 18:08:17

Any foreigner living in Thailand contributes to country's economy, regardless having a business or not.
But that is no answer on the question.

The Phuket News

Christy Sweet | 09 April 2018 - 16:35:06

Simple? Last time I applied for an extension based on biz w 4 worklings,  I had to compile hundreds of pages from 4 or 5 places. They spent an hour looking at it all, then announced loudly to the room I had not made enough profit and refused to extend. 
I laid off 4 workers and stopped contributing.

The Phuket News

Sir Burr | 09 April 2018 - 07:10:39

Mini-van to Penang was never necessary.
Firefly Airlines have been flying the Phuket to Penang route for years...

The Phuket News

ematt | 08 April 2018 - 18:56:52

Foreigners who own a business here with substantial paid up capital and a minimum number of Thai employees - in other words, those who actually contribute something to the country's economy - do not have to leave at all. It's a simple annual renewal at the Immigration office.

The Phuket News

Kurt | 08 April 2018 - 04:00:38

What is the reason that people who like to extend legitimately their stay IN Thailand have to travel OUT of Thailand for it?
Why can that not be done at Immigration offices?

Please, don't react simple by saying that is the law.
I look for reason and thai government thoughts behind it.

Nice, AirAsia start flying direct Phuket-Penang vv.
No more thai MiniVan Visa rides.

