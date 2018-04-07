PHUKET: The Royal Thai Consulate General in Penang, Malaysia has announced that it will re-open this coming Monday (Apr 9).

Saturday 7 April 2018, 03:37PM

The announcement comes after an unexpected notice was posted on the Royal Thai Consulate’s Facebook page on March 28 saying that the consulate would closed “until further notice”.

The Phuket News later clarified that the closure was due to the consulate relocating to a new building “opposite the current main building” according to a consulate offical who declined to be named. See story here.

The announcement that the consulate would re-open on April 9 was posted on the consulate’s Facebook page yesterday (Apr 7) although the notice itself was marked with a release date of April 6.

The notice reads, “The Consular Section of the Royal Thai Consulate General in Penang will resume its services on Monday, 9April 2018.”

“The conditions for visa application are: Visas per day – 150 persons/applicants (trial period of 2 weeks). Operating hours 09:00-11:00 hrs (visa application) 14:00-15:00 (collection) on the next day.”

It also included a recommendation that, “For people with residence in Malaysia, it is advised to apply on Wednesday and Friday (off peak day) in order to avoid long waiting queue.”

In its Facebook post the Consulate General also noted that it would be closed on Friday, April 13 and Monday, April 16 due to Thai National Holidays for Songkran (Thai New Year).

The Royal Thai Consulate in Penang has for decades been a popular choice for foreigners in Phuket seeking visas to legitimately extend their stay in Thailand.

For more information about the Royal Thai Consulate in Penang, visit its Facebook page (click here).




