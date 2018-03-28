PHUKET: An official notice announcing that the Royal Thai Consluate in Penang will close next Monday (April 2) “until further notice” is no cause for alarm, an official at the consulate explained to The Phuket News today (Mar 28).

Wednesday 28 March 2018, 04:31PM

The notice clearly states that the Royal Thai Consulate in Penang will close April 2 ‘until further notice’. Image: Royal Thai Consulate in Penang

The notice was posted on the Royal Thai Consulate’s Facebook page early this afternoon. (See here).

“The consulate is closing for a few days just so staff can move to our new building opposite the current main building,” an official who declined to be named told The Phuket News this afternoon.

“The consulate will not be closed for long, only four to five days,” she said.

“However, it is strongly recommended that any persons needing a visa urgently submit their applications as soon as possible. Please come today, Thursday and Friday as we are still available to provide visa services,” the official added.

The Royal Thai Consulate in Penang has for decades been a popular choice for foreigners in Phuket seeking visas to legitimately extend their stay in Thailand.

For more information about the Royal Thai Consulate in Penang, visit its Facebook page (click here).