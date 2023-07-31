British International School, Phuket
333 at the beach Zonezi Properties British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Room for optimism in Phuket’s medical tourism industry

Room for optimism in Phuket’s medical tourism industry

PHUKET: Bumrungrad International Hospital (BIH) is spending B4.3 billion on a 150-bed boutique hospital in Mai Khao in anticipation of Phuket’s much-expected success in its developing medical tourism sector.

tourismeconomics
By The Phuket News

Monday 31 July 2023 10:18 AM

Photo: Fabrice Bruneau

Photo: Fabrice Bruneau

Photo: Fabrice Bruneau

Photo: Fabrice Bruneau

Photo: Fabrice Bruneau

Photo: Fabrice Bruneau

Photo: Fabrice Brunneau

Photo: Fabrice Brunneau

Image: Bumrungrad International Hospital

Image: Bumrungrad International Hospital

Images: Bumrungrad International Hospital

Images: Bumrungrad International Hospital

Photo: Fabrice Bruneau

Photo: Fabrice Bruneau

Photo: Fabrice Bruneau

Photo: Fabrice Bruneau

Photo: Fabrice Bruneau

Photo: Fabrice Bruneau

« »

The 16.3-rai site has already been acquired opposite Blue Canyon Country Club in Phuket, and is located just three kilometers from the Phuket International Airport, David Boucher, BIH’s Chief Partnerships Officer, told the large gathering of about 80 attendees at the British Chamber of Commerce Thailand (BCCT) Multi-Chamber Phuket Evening on Medical Tourism held at the Courtyard by Marriott Phuket Town earlier this month.

The first phase of the Bumrungrad campus in Phuket will include the 150-bed boutique hospital and an advanced diagnostic and anti-ageing center.

Once complete, services offered at the new Phuket facilities will include VitalLife Wellness and Anti-Aging, Family & Internal Medicine, Cardiology, Orthopedic & Spine Surgery, Cosmetic Surgery, Gender Affirmation and Urology, among others. 

“It’s not a secret… It’s incredibly bullish. I can feel the optimism just by driving around the island,” Mr Boucher said during his presentation, ‘Medical Value Travel’.

“Bumrungrad has had demand for a clinical presence in Phuket for many years. Phuket is an ideal market to supplement Thailand’s worldwide leading destination for medical travelers,” he later told The Phuket News.

“There is an increasing demand worldwide for travelers to seek care abroad. Multiple drivers are fueling this growth, including the search for safe, quality care, excellent service and financial savings,” he added.

“Phuket offers a compelling healthcare opportunity, with 425,000 permanent residents, 5.4 million visitors in pre-COVID 2019, about 1,800 hotels, excellent restaurants, hundreds of tour guides and countless vistas and adventures to discover,” he added.

Regarding the resident population on the island, Mr Boucher notes, “This is important because like with Bumrungrad in Bangkok, our first and most immediate focus is with local Thai and expat patients.”

“Secondly, Phuket received approximately 5.4 million visitors in pre-COVID 2019 and almost half of the world’s population can reach Phuket within a six-hour flight.”

Mr Boucher himself was on his sixth visit to Phuket, and expects to move to Phuket within the coming months.

“In post-COVID world, a lot more people are crossing borders for elective procedures and for medications,” Mr Boucher explained.

Many people were exploring options outside their home countries due to the volume of procedures delayed by the pandemic, causing huge backlogs.

The UK National Health Service (NHS) waiting list is a huge backlog of about 10.4 million procedures. In the US alone the number of procedures for cataracts that are waiting to be performed is about 26 million.

“In Ontario, there is a backlog of about 1 million elective surgeries, and that’s just that one province in Canada,” Mr Boucher said.

“There are a number of countries around the world that have been working aggressively over the last seven to 10 years to improve their in-country care, such as Oman, Saudi Arabia and the UAE… Outside of the US, UAE has more Drake-commission accredited hospitals (Drake & Scull International) than any other country on the planet,” he noted.

However, Mr Boucher said Phuket was well placed to benefit from the expected surge in the medical tourism industry.

Phuket, with an estimated 1,800 hotels, could accommodate its share of what is globally expected to be a huge volume of medical tourists, he noted.

“And there are 39 airlines operating direct flights to Phuket. Do you have any idea how many other destinations would kill for this? That is a huge number,” he pointed out.

Open Kitchen Laguna

Mr Boucher explained that the initial construction underway at Mai Khao is for just Phase I of the boutique hospital. “We are planning to build another 100 beds in a separate, but connected, building. We are working with architects [on this] now,” Mr Boucher said.

In terms of a ‘boutique hospital’, the key competitive factor will not just be the range of specialist services provided, but “over the top” quality of service, he noted

“We pride ourselves in quality of service,” he said. BIH has been recognised as the best hospital in Thailand for three consecutive years by Newsweek, and is the only Thai hospital on Newsweek list of ‘World’s Best Hospitals 2023’

NUMBERS

The number of visitors coming to Phuket continues to rise, explained Bhummikitti Ruktaengam, Advisor to Phuket Chamber of Commerce, during his ‘Phuket Business Outlook’ presentation.

“This year from Jan 1 to June 30 we had about 1.8 million international visitors arriving by direct flights  into the country. But how many [of those] come to Phuket?” he posed.

“Before COVID it was about 30%, but now about half of the total number [of international tourists] arriving come to Phuket,” he said, using figures from the TravelLink tourism data portal, which uses not only government figures but also direct input from tourism businesses.

“We expect about 8mn tourists this year, which is pretty much already a very good recovery,” Mr Bhummikitti said.

“If we look at Russia, compared with the first six months of 2019, we are at 105% already. Other source markets were actually lower [than in 2019 H1], namely from India and China. We expect more Chinese later as problems are resolved, such as with the issuing of e-visas and the Thai consulate in China not working very well. and people needing to renew their passports because they expired during COVID, is still affecting the number [of arrivals from China,” he added.

HOLISTIC APPROACH

Among the other speakers at the event was Sukhchaensingh ‘Sam’ Sethi, Vice Chairman of the 

Phuket Chamber of Commerce, who highlighted the launch of the ‘Phuket Privilege Card’.

Through the ‘Phuket Privilege Card’ project, the chamber will provide services to facilitate investment into the province.

“The PPC will be launched sometime in August,” Mr Sethi said.

Manatase Annawat, President of Thailand Privilege Card, was also present to explain the strategy his organisation is employing in providing services to cardholders through his ‘Long-term Residency, Privileges and Lifestyle’ presentation.

A key element of Mr Manatase’s presentation was that Thailand Privilege Card was currently looking for partners to join the scheme to provide medical tourism-related services to members.

Closing the event was David Arell, Chief Operating Officer of Development Management Group (DMG), who explained how true ‘Smart buildings’ had the potential to greatly improve business operations through much more than just connectivity, but also through design.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket Governor orders safety checks on fireworks
Foul weather hampers search for missing surf victim
Suicide blast kills at least 44 at Pakistan political party meet
MFP calm amid rejig buzz
Women caught with 40k meth pills, 2kg of ice
52 warehouses to be scanned after fatal explosion
Long holidays to generate B17bn from 5m trips
Tropical storm Khanun intensifies into typhoon, poses threat to China, Philippines
Nine killed, over 100 injured in fireworks explosion in Southern Thailand
Body of missing foreign man found on Freedom Beach
Boat safety in spotlight amid weather warning and holidays
Search for missing foreign man continues
Blood donation campaign honours King’s birthday
Scientists engineer fruit flies capable of ’virgin birth’
King calls for ’Thai wisdom’

 

Phuket community
Body of missing foreign man found on Freedom Beach

Curious, I was in Surin this morning and confirmed there was a drowning yesterday afternoon, and tha...(Read More)

MFP calm amid rejig buzz

All HAIL GENERAL PRAYUT !!! Because of the 2017 Constitution that Prayut scripted, he would never l...(Read More)

Nine killed, over 100 injured in fireworks explosion in Southern Thailand

Well they have 2 places in Phuket town like this, telling Thai friends to me last day, close this pl...(Read More)

52 warehouses to be scanned after fatal explosion

"Scanned" makes it sound like someone will do it by simply waving an electronic checker o...(Read More)

Nine killed, over 100 injured in fireworks explosion in Southern Thailand

You can't make this stuff up. "A technical error in the steel welding process" LOL. Th...(Read More)

Nine killed, over 100 injured in fireworks explosion in Southern Thailand

Pretty damn powerful "fireworks". I am guessing there was more than just this being stored...(Read More)

Body of missing foreign man found on Freedom Beach

Amen to that Capricornball. Naiharn yesterday the whole beach had red flags and in one area 'swi...(Read More)

Nine killed, over 100 injured in fireworks explosion in Southern Thailand

This is not just gunpowder for fireworks, here there is someone in the Government who is not telling...(Read More)

Body of missing foreign man found on Freedom Beach

REAL lifeguards would have prevented these people from entering the water, and would have saved a li...(Read More)

Body of missing foreign man found on Freedom Beach

A sad follow-up to my last comment. I was informed that another fatal drowning occurred at Surin thi...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
The Pavilions Phuket
SALA
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Four Points by Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort
Blue Tree Phuket
Zonezi Properties
HeadStart International School Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
SOHO Pool Club
Phuket Property
Laguna Phuket 2023
Brightview Center
Thai Residential
CBRE - Phuket Villa Rental