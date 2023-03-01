Kongsak installed as new Phuket Chamber of Commerce President

PHUKET: Kongsak Koophongsakorn has been installed as President of the Phuket Chamber of Commerce at the chamber’s annual general meeting.

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 1 March 2023, 11:27AM

Mr Kongsak was formally elected and installed as the new president at the event held yesterday (Feb 28) at the Royal Phuket City Hotel in Phuket Town.

The event also saw a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed between the Chamber of Commerce members involved in launching the ’Phuket Privilege Card’ and the Phuket pvovincial government.

The ’Phuket Privilege Card’ is to provide a ’one stop service’ for business operators looking to invest in the province.

Acting as signatory on behalf of the provincial government was Phuket Vice Governor Amnuay Pinsuwan, who highlighted how the launch of the card was in line with the provincial policy of public-private collaboration in providing a ‘One Stop Service Center’ to facilitate business investment in the province.

Ten private sector organisations, including the Phuket branch of the Federation of Thai Industries; the Thai Hotel Association Southern chapter, of which Mr Kongsak was formerly the president; the Phuket Tourist Association and the Phuket Real Estate Business Association, were all signatories as witnesses to the signing.

Outgoing president Thanusak Phungdet welcomed Mr Kongsak to his new role, and listed the projects that the chamber is currently involved with and supported.

“Currently, there is a project of the Damrongdhama Center [provincial ombudsman’s office] to bring the Traffy Fondue platform to public use in order to notify local offices of repairs to public facilities needed and to manage the city by providing a service for receiving complaints, through which advice can be given and to provide information to the public conveniently and quickly,” Mr Thanusak said.

“This is in line with the work of the private sector that has designed a one-stop service center for the private sector for foreign investors to be able to contact and receive advice with accurate information and facilitating business operations in Phuket for the sustainable growth of indutries in Phuket,” he added.

“This is in accordance with the policy of the Chamber of Commerce, which wants to promote and support private businessmen,” he said.

“We want to build an alliance with investors and encourage more investment in the area,” Mr Thanusak noted.

“All of this can be linked to the future. If Phuket hosts the Expo 2028 Phuket Thailand with the highlight of Phuket being known around the world as a world-class tourist destination, there will be more than 4.9 million people attending the event. For that, we need to prepare to facilitate hosting the event,” Mr Thanusak noted..

“Hosting the event will generate more than B49 billion in money flowing into Phuket and the Andaman provinces, further reinforcing Phuket as a sustainable international tourism destination,” he concluded.