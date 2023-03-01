Carnival Magic
Carnival Magic 333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Kongsak installed as new Phuket Chamber of Commerce President

Kongsak installed as new Phuket Chamber of Commerce President

PHUKET: Kongsak Koophongsakorn has been installed as President of the Phuket Chamber of Commerce at the chamber’s annual general meeting.

economicstourism
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 1 March 2023, 11:27AM

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

« »

Mr Kongsak was formally elected and installed as the new president at the event held yesterday (Feb 28) at the Royal Phuket City Hotel in Phuket Town.

The event also saw a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed between the Chamber of Commerce members involved in launching the ’Phuket Privilege Card’ and the Phuket pvovincial government.

The ’Phuket Privilege Card’ is to provide a ’one stop service’ for business operators looking to invest in the province.

Acting as signatory on behalf of the provincial government was Phuket Vice Governor Amnuay Pinsuwan, who highlighted how the launch of the card was in line with the provincial policy of public-private collaboration in providing a ‘One Stop Service Center’ to facilitate business investment in the province.

Ten private sector organisations, including the Phuket branch of the Federation of Thai Industries; the Thai Hotel Association Southern chapter, of which Mr Kongsak was formerly the president; the Phuket Tourist Association and the Phuket Real Estate Business Association, were all signatories as witnesses to the signing.

Outgoing president Thanusak Phungdet welcomed Mr Kongsak to his new role, and listed the projects that the chamber is currently involved with and supported.

AXA Insurance PCL

“Currently, there is a project of the Damrongdhama Center [provincial ombudsman’s office] to bring the Traffy Fondue platform to public use in order to notify local offices of repairs to public facilities needed and to manage the city by providing a service for receiving complaints, through which advice can be given and to provide information to the public conveniently and quickly,” Mr Thanusak said.

“This is in line with the work of the private sector that has designed a one-stop service center for the private sector for foreign investors to be able to contact and receive advice with accurate information and facilitating business operations in Phuket for the sustainable growth of indutries in Phuket,” he added.

“This is in accordance with the policy of the Chamber of Commerce, which wants to promote and support private businessmen,” he said.

“We want to build an alliance with investors and encourage more investment in the area,” Mr Thanusak noted.

“All of this can be linked to the future. If Phuket hosts the Expo 2028 Phuket Thailand with the highlight of Phuket being known around the world as a world-class tourist destination, there will be more than 4.9 million people attending the event. For that, we need to prepare to facilitate hosting the event,” Mr Thanusak noted.. 

“Hosting the event will generate more than B49 billion in money flowing into Phuket and the Andaman provinces, further reinforcing Phuket as a sustainable international tourism destination,” he concluded.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Fascinated | 01 March 2023 - 13:13:58 

They love throwing around phrases like 'privilege' and 'elite'- often just empty words though.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

‘Red card’ system launched for ‘bad foreigners’ in Phuket
Vendors up in arms over stall permit delay for Heroines Festival
January tourism figures confirm over 2mn foreign arrivals
Govt looks to cruise ships to lift tourism
Finn found dead, his throat cut
Abbot’s aide gets 10-year stretch for B200m fraud
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket beaches in officials’ sights, Minister pitches animal fighting law to lure tourists || February 28
Swede arrested in Phuket, faces deportation for narcotics production
Patong Police crack down on street racers
Officials tackle black wastewater at Karon Beach
Three arrested by anti-drugs officials
Russia blasts EU, US sanctions as ‘absurd’ and ‘futile’
Minister plans new law on animal fighting to attract visitors
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Tourist rescued after stealing jet-ski in Patong, Phuket fighter wins MMA title || February 27
Ukrainian cleared of illegal taxi complaint, fined for no licence

 

Phuket community
Swede arrested in Phuket, faces deportation for narcotics production

Great news ! Another lowlife probably gone soon ! ...(Read More)

Officials tackle black wastewater at Karon Beach

"Time to leave this cesspit" Yes,please do it asap ! Hope some more on here will follow ...(Read More)

Kongsak installed as new Phuket Chamber of Commerce President

They love throwing around phrases like 'privilege' and 'elite'- often just empty wor...(Read More)

B10,000 reward for missing dog in Phuket

This is the kind of hard hitting news story for which I continue to come to the PN. Well OK, and als...(Read More)

Vendors up in arms over stall permit delay for Heroines Festival

About time the monument was moved to Victory Field- plenty of safe space there for it instead of tra...(Read More)

Finn found dead, his throat cut

The same happened in Rawai some few years ago, whit one Swedish man. And off course the police say h...(Read More)

Patong Police crack down on street racers

Guess the police stations covering the Phuket Town areas were youth openly en mass street race doesn...(Read More)

Finn found dead, his throat cut

Marriage not registered? So, they were not official married. The man bought 7 months ago a nice hous...(Read More)

Abbot’s aide gets 10-year stretch for B200m fraud

Gues when the attention fades away, for 120mn they let him soon go with 'probation'. He gets...(Read More)

Finn found dead, his throat cut

Her story is BS. Cutting your own throat with a kitchen knife is not how somebody supposedly depress...(Read More)

 

Subscribe to The Phuket News
Pro Property Partners
Laguna Phuket 2023
Blue Tree Phuket
The Pavilions Phuket
Thai Residential
CBRE Phuket
Open Kitchen Laguna
Brightview Center
Ixina Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Phuket Property

 