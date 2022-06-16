Roadworks beside airport runway behind schedule

PHUKET: Phuket Vice Governor Pichet Panapong yesterday (June 15) inspected the progress being made on roadworks along Route 4031, which runs parallel to the runway at Phuket International Airport, as the project is already behind schedule.

By The Phuket News

Thursday 16 June 2022, 11:43AM

Joined by Yuttana Phithak, chief of the Phuket Highways office, and other officers, Vice Governor Pichet explained that the latest construction project along the road was to install a sewer pipe, after which the road will be levelled and repaved.

The project contract allowed for construction to begin on Mar 10 this year. The contract has 210 days to complete the project, which has a deadline for completion of Oct 5 this year.

The construction is being done in accordance with the specified designs, Vice Governor Pichet assured, said a report of the inspection visit posted by the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department (PR Phuket).

However, so far only 9% of the work has been done, making the project 11% behind schedule, he added.

“The Phuket Highways Office will have to expedite the contractor to complete the contract,” he said.

“This is to allow people who use the route to travel conveniently, according to the intended purpose,” he said.

No mention was made of why the contractor was behind schedule, while local residents have already voiced their complaints publicly in posts online.

Without the road being open, local residents have no way of accessing Thepkrasattri Rd (Route 402), in order to reach anywhere else on the island without having to take the long detour past the airport.

According to the procurement contract details posted on the Phuket Highways Office website, Chaikon Co Ltd has been hired to complete the project for B35,527,500.

The road was closed for safety improvements last year after a landslide in 2016 plunged dangerously downhill and across the road. No motorists were injured in the landslide, but the road was blocked by debris.