Phuket runway road closed for B38mn widening

Phuket runway road closed for B38mn widening

PHUKET: The road parallel to the runway at Phuket International Airport (Route 4031) has been closed so that a private contractor can finish the long-awaited road-improvement project, which includes preventing landslides from spilling across the road and making it safer and wider.

By The Phuket News

Saturday 8 May 2021, 01:35PM

Route 4031 has been closed till November by an order signed by Samak Luedwonghat, Chief of the Phuket Highways Department. Photo: Phuket Highways Department

The road-improvement project follows a landslide dangerously falling onto the road in 2016. Photo: The Phuket News / file
The road parallel to the runway will remain closed until all works are finished, which is expected to happen by November 1, says an official announcement signed by Samak Luedwonghat, Chief of the Phuket Highways Department.

The section closed stretches from Muk Dokkhao to Phuket International Airport in Mai Khao. Motorists are advised to use alternative routes.

“We apologise for any inconvenience while the work is being carried out,” the notice says.

Route 4031 made headlines in August 2016, when a landslide dangerously plunged downhill and across the road. No motorists were injured in the landslide, but the road was blocked by debris.

In September 2019, a B71.32 million agreement was signed for upgrades to route 4031 and prevention of future landslides along the road.

The first part of the project was tp reduce the slope and enhance the stability of the topsoil to prevent further landslides under a budget of B32.97mn. To do this the road was closed for four months, from Sept 1, 2020 to Dec 30.

The second part of the project (the one that has just started) is to expand a section of the road to two lanes each way and create a 1.5-meter-wide safety shoulder along one side of the road, under a budget of B38.35mn. This is to be done by November this year.

