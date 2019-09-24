B71mn deal inked to solve landslides along Phuket runway road

PHUKET: Airports of Thailand (AoT), which operates Phuket International Airport, has signed a B71.32 million agreement for upgrades to route 4031, which parallels the airport runway, to prevent future landslides along the road.

tourismtransportSafety

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 24 September 2019, 06:35PM

The B71 million project follows a landslide dangerously falling onto the road in 2016. Photo: The Phuket News / file

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana and Phuket International Airport General Manager Thanee Chuangchoo yesterday (Sept 23).

Present and signatories as witnesses to the agreement were representatives from the Phuket Treasury Office, Phuket Highways Office and the Phuket Provincial Office, explained a report by the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department of Thailand (PR Dept).

The MoU follows landslides dangerously spilling earth across the road after heavy rains in August, 2016, the report noted. (See The Phuket News report here.)

The area where the earthworks and road works are to be carried out is Department of Commercial Aviation state property that has been granted to AoT to administer as part of the agreement to operate the Phuket airport.

In order for the works to continue under a state budget, AoT has now handed control of the land back to the DCA, said the report.

The first part of the project is reduce the slope and enhance the stability of the topsoil to prevent further landslides under a budget of B32.97mn.

The second part of the project is expand the road to two lanes each way for 350 meters, and create a 1.5-meter-wide safety shoulder along one side of the road, under a budget of B38.35mn, the PR Dept report said.