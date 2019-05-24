HRH Princess Sirindhorn today will dedicate a new building at the Srinagarindra the Princess Mother School, Phuket, located near Saphan Hin, as part of her official visit to Phuket and Phang Nga. (See story here.)
Her Royal Highness will arrive at the school by helicopter, Phuket Provincial Police Deputy Commander Col Pakin Na Ranong confirmed to The Phuket News.
The formal visit to the school will be from 1pm to 2pm, Col Pakin said.
After her formal visit to the school, HRH Princess Sirindhorn will return to the airport via the Thepsrisin Bridge, along Wirat Hongyok Rd, Chalermprakiet Rama IX Rd (the bypass road), Thepkrasattri Rd and the airport spur road (Route 4031).
“Traffic Police will close these roads for about 30 minutes while Her Royal Highness is travelling along them,” Col Pakin explained.
“This will affect traffic, so we ask all people to avoid using these roads during these times,” he said.