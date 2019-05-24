PHUKET: Phuket Provincial Police have advised motorists to avoid certain roads that will be closed while Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn conducts a formal visit early this afternoon (May 24).

Friday 24 May 2019, 10:03AM

The map issued by Phuket Provincial Police showing the route, from the the Srinagarindra the Princess Mother School, Phuket, located near Saphan Hin, (shown at the top) to Phuket International Airport (shown at the bottom). Image: Phuket Provincial Police

The roads will be closed while HRH Princess Sirindhorn returns from the Srinagarindra the Princess Mother School, Phuket, located near Saphan Hin, to Phuket International Airport. Image: Google Maps

HRH Princess Sirindhorn today will dedicate a new building at the Srinagarindra the Princess Mother School, Phuket, located near Saphan Hin, as part of her official visit to Phuket and Phang Nga. (See story here.)

Her Royal Highness will arrive at the school by helicopter, Phuket Provincial Police Deputy Commander Col Pakin Na Ranong confirmed to The Phuket News.

The formal visit to the school will be from 1pm to 2pm, Col Pakin said.

After her formal visit to the school, HRH Princess Sirindhorn will return to the airport via the Thepsrisin Bridge, along Wirat Hongyok Rd, Chalermprakiet Rama IX Rd (the bypass road), Thepkrasattri Rd and the airport spur road (Route 4031).

“Traffic Police will close these roads for about 30 minutes while Her Royal Highness is travelling along them,” Col Pakin explained.

“This will affect traffic, so we ask all people to avoid using these roads during these times,” he said.