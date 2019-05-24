Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Roads closed during Her Royal Highness Princess official visit

PHUKET: Phuket Provincial Police have advised motorists to avoid certain roads that will be closed while Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn conducts a formal visit early this afternoon (May 24).

Friday 24 May 2019, 10:03AM

The roads will be closed while HRH Princess Sirindhorn returns from the Srinagarindra the Princess Mother School, Phuket, located near Saphan Hin, to Phuket International Airport. Image: Google Maps

The roads will be closed while HRH Princess Sirindhorn returns from the Srinagarindra the Princess Mother School, Phuket, located near Saphan Hin, to Phuket International Airport. Image: Google Maps

The map issued by Phuket Provincial Police showing the route, from the the Srinagarindra the Princess Mother School, Phuket, located near Saphan Hin, (shown at the top) to Phuket International Airport (shown at the bottom). Image: Phuket Provincial Police

The map issued by Phuket Provincial Police showing the route, from the the Srinagarindra the Princess Mother School, Phuket, located near Saphan Hin, (shown at the top) to Phuket International Airport (shown at the bottom). Image: Phuket Provincial Police

HRH Princess Sirindhorn today will dedicate a new building at the Srinagarindra the Princess Mother School, Phuket, located near Saphan Hin, as part of her official visit to Phuket and Phang Nga. (See story here.)

Her Royal Highness will arrive at the school by helicopter, Phuket Provincial Police Deputy Commander Col Pakin Na Ranong confirmed to The Phuket News.

The formal visit to the school will be from 1pm to 2pm, Col Pakin said.

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

After her formal visit to the school, HRH Princess Sirindhorn will return to the airport via the Thepsrisin Bridge, along Wirat Hongyok Rd, Chalermprakiet Rama IX Rd (the bypass road), Thepkrasattri Rd and the airport spur road (Route 4031).

“Traffic Police will close these roads for about 30 minutes while Her Royal Highness is travelling along them,” Col Pakin explained.

“This will affect traffic, so we ask all people to avoid using these roads during these times,” he said.

 

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Four dead as pickup truck slams into tour bus heading to Phuket
Myanmar man killed in head-on collision with six-wheeled truck
Maya Bay gets makeover
THAI profits take Q1 nosedive
Police urge safety after Italian cyclist hit by car
Myanmar plane in emergency touchdown as landing gear fails
Army scales back direct role in Phuket beach management, public transport
Driver charged, blames wet road for truck slamming into footbridge
Italian expat faces recklessness causing death charge over fatal boat collision
Woman dies as truck hits motorbike
THAI to submit B156bn new plane purchase plan to Cabinet
Chinese tourists escape serious injury in van, pickup collision
Australian Ambassador calls for better safety precautions by travellers
Govt to adopt ‘tough’ points-based driving penalties
41 dead as Russian plane bursts into flames on landing

 

Phuket community
Phuket Police say investigation into Finnish girl’s death inconclusive

Whether she was a 'girl' or a woman' is immaterial, the fact that she has died is the cr...(Read More)

PPRP ‘seals deal’ to form coalition govt

So, 'translating' what the military sources are saying is that a few civilian parties are al...(Read More)

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Road rage axe attack? Drugs found in rectum! Dark web bust sees 50 kids saved! || May 23

Did the police contact the Phuket based foreign Inspector .... for his expertise on how to extract t...(Read More)

May 4 approved as Coronation Day

...How many people he thinks do really benefit from those holidays ?Most Thai's are working anyw...(Read More)

Phuket braces for heavy weather, small boats advised to stay ashore

All chinese passengers, brace for heavy sea inpact before boarding coming days! You are warned! Rem...(Read More)

Phuket braces for heavy weather, small boats advised to stay ashore

Well, mr Wiwat, just covered himself (' I told you, not my responsible any further'). When...(Read More)

Four dead as pickup truck slams into tour bus heading to Phuket

Haha...driver to check if had taken drugs/alcohol. How silly is that? Riding on the back of the tru...(Read More)

One billion baht found in teenage drug dealer’s accounts

Wow, a 19 years old thai man, in drugs business with more than 1 million thb in his personal account...(Read More)

Government clamps down on surging illegal Thai migration

And, day in, day out, many thai having been illegal staying/working in Korea of course return to Tha...(Read More)

Men arrested for axe-wielding road-rage attack on ambulance

These two morons are seriously primitive in their mental capacity and cerebral development. No way ...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
La Boucherie
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Ride 4 Kids 2019
Express Carpet and Decor
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
GLOBAL VILLAGE SCHOOL LANTA
Dream Beach Club
JW Marriott Phuket
Thai Residential
Dan About Thailand
China International Boat Show 2019
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019

 