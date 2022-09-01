British International School, Phuket
Return of the ‘Heartbreak Hill’ Mini-Marathon

FITNESS: It has announced that the Accor Hotels ‘Heartbreak Hill’ 2022 Mini-Marathon will return for its 5th edition this month.

FitnessMarathonRunning
By The Phuket News

Thursday 1 September 2022, 03:22PM

In addition to the 11km Mini-Marathon there is a 6km Fun Run with both activities taking place at Saphan Hin Park on Sunday, Sept 18th . Funds raised from the day will be used to help develop language facilities in local schools as per the Cooperation for Sustainable Education Development Partnership School Project of Phuket Province memorandum of understanding (MoU).

The Fun Run has an application fee of B500 and the Mini Marathon a fee of B650 and special commemorative shirts and medals will given to participants in both events. Additionally, there is the option for a VIP application for either event costing B1,000 for which participants will be given a VIP shirt and medal on completing the event. A special price of B300 is available for students.

The announcement was made on Tuesday (Aug 30) at a meeting at Phuket Provincial Hall overseen by Phuket Vice Governor Pichet Panaphong. He was joined by Chupong Kingkaew, Director of Resources from Accor Group together with associated executives from the hotel group.

This year’s event will see the launch of a new running route from Saphan Hin through Phuket Town to Khao Rang and is once again carrying the slogan ‘Melt Your Heart’. Associated hashtags include #meltyourheart #runningtoeatthewind #visittheoldtown and #uptokhaorang

Barketek

The event strives to help raise funds for children who lack educational opportunities in kindergartens and schools located near Accor hotels and resorts with a target of no less than B1 million set. It is hoped than more than 2,000 people will participate in the event.

The ‘Heartbreak Hill’ event was last held in Phuket in 2018 and organisers said they are delighted to welcome it back to the island after several years absence.

Those interested in participating can do so via: https://soft.events/run/hbh2022

Alternatively, contact the Recruitment Coordinator, Sirawat Butterob, Human Resources Department of Grand Mercure Khao Lak Bangsak at Tel: 076-49-0998 or 081-3679-956.

Phuket community
Woman tells of brutality at hands of Chinese scam gang in Manila

Yes Kurt, a job description on paper written by the Chinese scam gang. That would have probably save...(Read More)

Prawit granted full powers as PM

is this another Coup???...(Read More)

‘Food poisoning’ at Darasamuth blamed on dirty drinking water

Are Phuket schools not regular checking water at their water stations, specially after weekends or h...(Read More)

Woman tells of brutality at hands of Chinese scam gang in Manila

Miss Sa was promised 'heaven' in Manila. Did she had a job description on paper before depar...(Read More)

Ban on e-cigarettes to remain

@Pooliekev. The expression "the law is the law" has no meaning in land of rubber laws. Do ...(Read More)

Kata Hill lane closure results in Rawai detour

When is the start of the road repair and road-safety improvement project at Kata Hill?...(Read More)

Phuket businesses reminded of human rights

The simple fact that they held a conference to remind businesses to be mindful of human rights speak...(Read More)

Prawit granted full powers as PM

Oh brother..."...authorizing high-level appointments and passing budgetary decisions". I ...(Read More)

Prawit granted full powers as PM

In a Constitutional Democracy, what Thailand suppose to be, it is not a Cabinet that hand out 'p...(Read More)

Prawit granted full powers as PM

"Normally acting PM must consult a PM first". But legally Thailand has no PM this moment. ...(Read More)

 

