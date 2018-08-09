PHUKET: It was announced earlier this week that the Accor Hotels ‘Heartbreak Hill’ mini-marathon will return for its 4th edition in September.

Athletics

By The Phuket News

Thursday 9 August 2018, 03:57PM

Details of the event were announced at a press conference at Phuket Provincial Hall on Tuesday (Aug 7). Photo: PR Dept

Details of the event were announced at a press conference at Phuket Provincial Hall on Tuesday (Aug 7) held by Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong and Assistant Marketing Manager of Grand Mercure Phuket Patong Resort & Villas Metha Decharak.

Also in attendance were heads of local government agencies and local media.

Mr Metharak said that after three very successful Heartbreak Hill mini-marathon events, Accor Hotels are once again inviting everyone to join the upcoming event.

This mini-marathon event will be held on September 16 at Ban Ao Nam Bor School in Khao Khad with a 6am start.

The purpose of the event is to raise funds to support the education of underprivileged children and AccorHotels’ Yim Kids and Planet 21 projects.

It is also held to encourage everyone to strengthen their bodies with exercise and maintain a healthy lifestyle as well as to encourage cooperation between runners, hotel guests, associates, school children, university students, government officers and the local communities of Phuket and nearby provinces.

Registration is open fro now until Monday (Aug 13) from 9am to 5pm at 17 Accor Hotels in Phuket, via www.facebook.com/HeartBreakHillPhuket, email hbhphuket2018@gmail.com, or via this link goo.gl/forms/Lgk6P6LlnS2nMY2x1

Registration fees are as follow; B400 baht for the 6km race, B500 for 13km race, and B1,000 for 6km or 13km for VIPs.

All those who take part in the 4the Accor Hotels Heartbreal Hill mini-marathon will a race T-shirt while VIP participants will receive both a race T-shirt and a medal.