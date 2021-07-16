Results from COVID rapid antigen home test kits not accepted for travel

PHUKET: Test results from COVID-19 rapid antigen test kits for self-testing at home cannot be used as evidence in order to travel, Vachira Phuket Hospital Director Dr Chalermpong Sukontapol has confirmed.

By The Phuket News

Saturday 17 July 2021, 10:00AM

Dr Chalermpong with a home test kit. photo: PR Phuket

The Thai Food and Drug Administration has approved and registered four rapid antigen COVID-19 test kits for home use yesterday (July 16).

“The test kits are only for initial tests, which cannot be used as proof for travelling. Only a test certificate issued by a medical institution can be used as proof,” Dr Chalermpong said.

As of Thursday (July 15), people arriving from any of 34 provinces designated as ‘red’ or ‘dark red’ COVID high-risk zones must present evidence of testing negative for COVID-19 by showing officers confirmed results of am RT-PCR tests or a rapid antigen test issued within the past seven days in order to be allowed to enter Phuket.

“The [home] test kits are only to be used as an initial test. If anyone tests positive [using a home test kit], they still need to take an RT-PCR test at a hospital for confirmation,” Dr Chalermpong explained.

Dr Chalermpong yesterday also explained how to use a home test kit.

“Soon, the test kits will be available for purchase at pharmacies and medical institutions. A package of the test kit contains a cotton swab, tester and a tube of testing liquid,” he said.

“To conduct the test, people must wash their hands and prepare a clean cup. Use the cotton swab by inserting it in the nasal cavity several centimeters, or as far as the swab can reach. Rotate the swab five to six times to collect the sample,” he added.

“Put the swab into the tube of testing liquid and rotate the swab four to five times. Softly shake the tube and leave it for a couple of minutes. Drop the liquid into the tester and leave it for 15 minutes.

“If the liquid goes to the C, that means the test is negative. If the liquid goes to the C and T lines, the test is positive,” he concluded.