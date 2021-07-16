The Phuket News
COVID home-testing kits approved

THAILAND: The Food and Drug Administration has approved and registered four rapid antigen COVID-19 test kits for home use.

CoronavirusCOVID-19health
By Bangkok Post

Friday 16 July 2021, 03:43PM

Rapid antigen test kits are used to test samples from people for COVID-19. Photo: Arnun Cholmahatrakool.

FDA secretary-general Paisarn Dunkum said today (July 16) the rapid spread of COVID-19 had led to increasing demand for tests and people had to wait in long queues for RT-PCR tests.

The registration of rapid antigen test kits would allow people to more easily become aware of their infection, enter isolation and receive early treatment, he said.

People would be able to buy the test kids at hospitals, government organisations and drug stores with duty pharmacists who could advise them on proper use and disposal.

The FDA named the four approved products at https://www.fda.moph.go.th/sites/Medical/SitePages/test_kit_covid19.aspx.

They are:

Standard Q COVID-19 Ag Home Test produced by SD Biosensor Inc of Korea and imported by MP Group (Thailand);

SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Self Test Nasal produced by SD Biosensor Inc of Korea and imported by Roche Diagnostics (Thailand);

SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test Kit (GICA) produced by Shenzhen Kisshealth Biotechnology and imported by General Science Enterprise; and

SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Rapid Test Kit (Golloidal Gold Immunochromatography) produced by Beijing Lepu Medical Technology and imported by Ostland Capital.

Dr Paisarn warned consumers should not buy such test kits from other sources because they could receive substandard products.

There was no information on the likely cost or when the kits would be available.

