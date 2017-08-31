THB 1.2 Million THB
Thursday 31 August 2017, 02:38PM
Location at Central KhaoLak. Full equipment furniture. Price including 1 year payment with 3 years contract, can continue contract.
Every year or two we hear the same story and nothing happens. How did anyone come to own all the land currently being developed north of Layan? Ditto ...(Read More)
“No tyrant would be as barbaric as a capitalist one, who only claims to hold elections and have a majority in order to commit malfeasance..."
...(Read More)
Wow, what a impact! Speed!
Was the U-turn legal?
I often see people ignoring the sign..No U-turn.., and just go their own sweet way to make a U-tur...(Read More)
Evades capture, is it related to a red bull heir :-)
...(Read More)
Sorry "Einstein",but they have to name it ''The Great Escape 3",because there is already a movie called "The Great Escape...(Read More)
Yes, the public can report it, really, where, have a link? Can they report in English, anonymously so as not to receive unwanted visits from people ca...(Read More)
No one has time to look at because...?How about Tourists in a bus or passenger in a taxi or any other car.Do they have to concentrate on the road too?...(Read More)
I think pointing with a finger is not possible in this country as it is very rude according to local cultural norms. Hence, also the same applies for ...(Read More)
Don't forget that "welcome to Patong" statue on the hill road from Kathu to Patong. A Statue no one has time to look at because you have...(Read More)
Wisenheimer:
a person who behaves in an irritatingly smug or arrogant fashion, typically by making clever remarks and displaying their knowledge.
...(Read More)