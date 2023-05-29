Pro Property Partners
Religious alcohol ban during royal visit

PHUKET: A nationwide ban on the sale of alcohol will be in effect this Saturday (June 3) as the country commemorates the Buddhist holiday Visakha Bucha. The day coincides with a royal visit to Phuket by His Majesty the King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Her Majesty the Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana on Her Majesty’s birthday, on June 3.


By The Phuket News

Tuesday 30 May 2023, 09:00AM

Image: National Office Of Buddhism

Visakha Bucha marks the birth, enlightenment and death of Prince Siddhartha all occurring on  the same date, but decades apart, on the ancient Buddhist calendar.

Devout Buddhists rise early to visit temples to make merit and listen to sermons on the Buddha’s teachings. After sunset, candle-lit processions will take place at major temples throughout the country, with devout Buddhists walking clockwise three times around the principal chapel while clasping three incense sticks, a lighted candle and lotus buds.

Alcohol sales will be prohibited throughout the country by law, except at duty-free shops at the airport, for the 24 hours of June 3 ‒ from midnight Friday night through to midnight Saturday night.

The ban on the sale of alcohol is instituted by law, introduced under an announcement by the Prime Minister’s Office in January 2015. Under the order, the sale of alcohol is prohibited on five specific religious days: Makha Bucha, Visakha Bucha, Asarnha Bucha Day, Khao Pansa and Wan Org Pansa.

Anyone caught breaking the ban faces up to six months in jail or a B10,000 fine, or both.

ROYAL VISIT

The religious holiday coincides with Their Majesties’ visit to Phuket on Saturday, announced last week by Phuket Vice Governor Amnuay Pinsuwan.

Provincial officials are to organise activities to honour His Majesty the King with simplicity and honour with three ceremonies scheduled to be held.

An alms offering ceremony to offer alms to His Majesty the King will be held at the multi-purpose yard at Phuket Provincial Hall at 7:30am.

tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

A ceremony to pay homage to His Majesty the King and the laying the ‘Phan Phum’ (พานพุ่ม) in front of his image will be held at 6pm.

A candle lighting ceremony to honour the auspicious occasion will be at the Phuket Government Center Auditorium at 7:19pm.

The public have been invited to join the events.

OFFICES CLOSED

With both national public holidays occurring this Saturday, all government offices including Immigration, District Offices and the local Department of Land Transportation office will all be closed this Saturday and next Monday (June 5).

Main branches of banks will be closed, but some bank branches in shopping malls will remain open.

Thailand Post branches and kiosks in shopping will remain open as normal, while hospitals will provide emergency and ongoing regular treatments only – ancillary services such as weight loss and skin care will not be available.

All Royal Thai Police and Tourist Police stations will remain open and some local consulates will be open to serve their respective citizens.

