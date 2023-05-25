333 at the beach
Phuket readies for royal birthday visit

PHUKET: Officials across the island have been asked to make preparations for a royal visit by His Majesty the King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Her Majesty the Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana on Her Majesty’s birthday, June 3.


By The Phuket News

Thursday 25 May 2023, 09:00AM

Phuket Vice Governor Amnuay Pinsuwan annoucned the royal visit yesterday (May 24). Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket
Phuket Vice Governor Amnuay Pinsuwan, acting on behalf of Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew, announced the royal visit at a meeting at Phuket Provincial Hall yesterday (May 24).

Relevant agencies were asked to prepare for activities in honour of the royal visit, noted an official report of the meeting.

“With Friday, June 3, 2023, the birthday of Her Majesty the Queen, Phuket Province [the provincial government] has scheduled activities to honour His Majesty the King and Her Majesty the Queen to show loyalty and appreciation for His Majesty’s benevolence,” said the report.

Provincial officials are to organise activities to honour His Majesty the King with simplicity and honour with three ceremonies scheduled to be held, the report continued.

An alms offering ceremony to offer alms to His Majesty the King will be held at the multi-purpose yard at Phuket Provincial Hall at 7:30am.

A ceremony to pay homage to His Majesty the King and the laying the ‘Phan Phum’ (พานพุ่ม) in front of his image will be held at 6pm.

A candle lighting ceremony to honour the auspicious occasion will be at the Phuket Government Center Auditorium at 7:19pm.

“In this regard, the public is invited to attend activities in unison in honour of His Majesty the King and Her Majesty the Queen on the occasion of her birthday on June 3, 2023,” the report concluded.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

