Registration of Phuket candidates begins

Registration of Phuket candidates begins

PHUKET: As with elsewhere throughout the country today, candidates in Phuket this morning (Apr 3) began registering with the Phuket office of the Election Commission of Thailand (ECT Phuket) their intent to run for election in the national polls to be held on May 14.

politics
By The Phuket News

Monday 3 April 2023, 10:59AM

ECT Phuket officers prepare the meeting room at Phuket Auditorium for the registration of candidates, which begins today (Apr 3). Photo: PR Phuket

ECT Phuket Director Orapin Acheevasuk yesterday confirmed that election officers were ready with the required equipment and documents for the registration, which is now underway at the conference hall of the Phuket Auditorium, located at the Phuket Provincial Administration Center on Tha Kraeng Rd, in Phuket Town.

Candidates can register their intent to represent any of Phuket’s three election constituencies, Ms Orapin said yesterday.

However, ECT Phuket has now been required twice to seek public feedback on which of three maps will be used to define the three constituencies in Phuket.

So far ECT Phuket has yet to announce exactly which map will be used in the election for members of the House of Representatives.

Candidates have until Friday (Apr 7) to register, Ms Orapin said.

“We are ready in every aspect, both the location and the personnel that will perform the registration process,” Ms Orapin said.

“However, I would like to suggest that candidates be prepared in terms of documents and evidence supporting their application for election under Sections 45 and 46 [of the Election Act],” Ms Orapin said.

“Please make sure that the documents and evidence is complete in all aspects. If it is not complete, the Election Commission of Thailand will have to return it to the candidate so they can prepare them again, and apply again,” she said.

“And if any applicant already knows that they are not fully qualified or are prohibited from registering as candidates, there will be penalties under Section 151 [of the Act], and after candidates have been registered, they must be careful no to commit an offense under Section 73(3) of the Election Act,” she added.

