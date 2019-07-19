THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Red flags line Phuket beaches as dangerous surf broils

Red flags line Phuket beaches as dangerous surf broils

PHUKET: Surin Beach has been closed to swimmers in the current weather as the beach has no lifeguards and the strong waves and flash rips are considered too dangerous to risk tourists entering the water, Chief of the Cherng Talay Tambon Administration Organisation (OrBorTor), MaAnn Samran, told The Phuket News today (July 19).

tourismmarineSafetyweather
By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Friday 19 July 2019, 07:27PM

Red flags now line Surin Beach, marking there are no lifeguards and that the surf is too dangerous to swim. Photo: Supplied

Red flags now line Surin Beach, marking there are no lifeguards and that the surf is too dangerous to swim. Photo: Supplied

Red flags now line Surin Beach, marking there are no lifeguards and that the surf is too dangerous to swim. Photo: Supplied

Red flags now line Surin Beach, marking there are no lifeguards and that the surf is too dangerous to swim. Photo: Supplied

Red flags now line Surin Beach, marking there are no lifeguards and that the surf is too dangerous to swim. Photo: Supplied

Red flags now line Surin Beach, marking there are no lifeguards and that the surf is too dangerous to swim. Photo: Supplied

Red flags have also been posted along some sections of Patong Beach. Photo: Patong Surf Life Saving

Red flags have also been posted along some sections of Patong Beach. Photo: Patong Surf Life Saving

People are urged to swim only in areas marked with red-yellow flags. Photo: Patong Surf Life Saving

People are urged to swim only in areas marked with red-yellow flags. Photo: Patong Surf Life Saving

People are urged to swim only in areas marked with red-yellow flags. Photo: Patong Surf Life Saving

People are urged to swim only in areas marked with red-yellow flags. Photo: Patong Surf Life Saving

People are urged to swim only in areas marked with red-yellow flags. Photo: Patong Surf Life Saving

People are urged to swim only in areas marked with red-yellow flags. Photo: Patong Surf Life Saving

Patong lifeguards have rendered assistance to 22 people already this month. Image: Patong Life Saving)

Patong lifeguards have rendered assistance to 22 people already this month. Image: Patong Life Saving)

« »

“We have posted red flags along the entire length of Surin Beach. They will remain there until we have real lifeguards on duty,” Mr MaAnn said.

“The red flags have been posted because I want to warn tourists to please not go into water at this time. I don’t want to use the words ‘beach closed’, but the red flags are a warning meaning that it is dangerous.

Mr MaAnn also cautioned that that only eight flags have been posted to cover the whole beach, and urged people to obey them.

“Do not go into the water,” Mr MaAnn said.

 Mr MaAnn did understand there are many experienced surfers and other regular beachgoers at the popular beach, many of whom have already rescued tourists from dangerous surf.

To these people, he noted, “If you are an experienced surfer and confident of entering the water during this time, then please just take good care.”

At Patong Beach, where lifeguards have rendered assistance to 22 people already this month, Patong Surf Life Saving Chief Somprasong Sangchart confirmed that red flags have also been posted – but only in areas where it is too dangerous to swim.

Other parts of the beach remain open.

“Some parts of the beach will still be open to swimmers in this weekend. We will post red-yellow flags so tourists know where it is safe to go into the water.

“But the weather will change day to day, and throughout the day, so please be careful and pay attention to where the red-yellow flags are posted,” he said.

 Patong Surf Life Saving issued a public notice yesterday calling for all people to beware the dangerous surf and to observe the red “No Swimming” flags.

“During this period there is heavy rain and strong winds due to storms coming from the southwest monsoon across the Andaman Sea. The weather at Patong Beach will be like this for many days, causing high waves and strong currents.

“We therefore remind all local residents and tourists coming to Patong Beach do not violate the red flags that show where it is dangerous to play in the sea.

Zest Real Estate

“Instead, play in the areas marked with red-yellow flags only because that is where it is safe and has lifeguards on duty to look after you,” the announcement read.

Red flags have also been posted along some sections of Nai Harn Beach, Rawai Mayor Aroon Solos confirmed.

“Some parts of the beach are still open to swimmers, but if the weather becomes too dangerous for tourists, we will post red flags and close the beach to prevent tourists from entering the water,” he said.

The Phuket News was today unable to confirm that surf safety status for beaches in the Kata-Karon area as Karon Municipality Chief Administrative Officer (Palad) Rachen Phuntarakit, who is the official responsible for Karon, Kata and Kata Noi beaches was unavailable.

The posting of red flags comes while rescue teams continue to search for a Filipino tourist who disappeared in large waves at Freedom Beach on Wednesday.

Karon Police informed The Phuket News this afternoon that the body of one of the missing Filipino tourists had been found near Freedom Beach. The man was identified by a tattoo was all police would say that the time. (See story here.)

The news also follows a Thai man being washed from rocks while fishing a friend at the north end of Karon Beach yesterday morning.

His body was finally found and brought ashore at Karon Beach by Kusoldharm rescue workers at about 9:40pm Thursday night.

Capt Suriyong Buakerdpet of the Karon Police identified the man as Prawit Pipatchanachai, 38, originally from Nong Bua Lamphu province in Northeast Thailand.

Mr Prawit’s friend Waithin Pimsa, 26, also from Nong Bua Lam Phu, told police that he and Mr Prawit both work at a hotel in Patong.

The men were fishing on the rocks when Mr Prawit was washed into the sea by a large wave.

Mr Waithin raised the alarm and a search was launched, but Mr Prawit’s body was not found until last night.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Medical marijuana tourism? Dead bride made up! Dog attacker arrested? || July 19
Phuket told to brace for more rain, warned of flash floods, landslides
Driver, 25, charged for asleep at the wheel as truck overturns on main Phuket road
Phuket airport van B3k fare ‘just a misunderstanding’, say police
Search for Filipinos lost in Phuket surf continues
AoT confirms overcharging Phuket van driver not registered to pick up airport passengers, tout illegally roams terminal
Praewa’s family to sell land to compensate crash victims
UN: Southeast Asia’s meth gangs making $60 billion a year
Free cash to spur tourism, economy
Brit expat behind bars for attacking Phuket dog
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Teen caught pimping? Patong fire! Tourists lost in surf! || July 18
New tourism minister highlights visitor-safety
Banyan Tree Phuket launches new Serenity Pool Villas & Residences
PM Prayut calls out Phuket van driver for overcharging Aussie tourists
Baan Pasak, Cherng Talay to be hit with power outage

 

Phuket community
AoT confirms overcharging Phuket van driver not registered to pick up airport passengers, tout illegally roams terminal

This article shows clearly that the Phuket RTP is lying when they say that this affair was a misunde...(Read More)

Phuket airport van B3k fare ‘just a misunderstanding’, say police

Mr Prapai is lying, or softening this criminal behavior, or not knowing what he is talking about wit...(Read More)

Phuket airport van B3k fare ‘just a misunderstanding’, say police

'Overcharged a little bit'. A so called cheating little bit, yes? Shame, and the misundersta...(Read More)

Brit expat behind bars for attacking Phuket dog

Good news! I hope he get what he deserve. Dog fighting is not a human matter and pretend revenge bec...(Read More)

PM Prayut asks Thais to be patient

With 'sweeping powers' the thai people were promised: 'First reforms, than (s)election. ...(Read More)

Patong fire destroys 12 shops, causes more than B1mn in damage

In 1 week a student died, 1 in hospital after electrocution, shops burned down. 'Case closed...(Read More)

PM Prayut calls out Phuket van driver for overcharging Aussie tourists

Thai friends on Phuket in 'tourist jobs' are telling me that not many tourist come to Phuket...(Read More)

Searching for justice, nine years on

In regards to the Dependents of the 9 people that were killed & the 4 people that were injured: ...(Read More)

PM Prayut calls out Phuket van driver for overcharging Aussie tourists

Point of fact: in order to have "called out" the van driver the good general (oops, sorry,...(Read More)

Brit expat behind bars for attacking Phuket dog

Excellent news !...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
Dan About Thailand
Dot Property Awards
Save Now Stay Later
La Boucherie
Laguna Golf Phuket - Children First Charity
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
MYLANDS
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Dream Beach Club
HeadStart International School Phuket

 