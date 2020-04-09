Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Rawai resort owner charged for violating hotel closure order

Rawai resort owner charged for violating hotel closure order

PHUKET: A Rawai resort owner has been charged for accepting a new guest, in violation of the provincial order for all hotels to cease accepting new guests, and to close once the last guest has checked out.

COVID-19Coronavirustourism
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 9 April 2020, 05:24PM

A random check on the rsort was conducted on Tuesday (Apr 7). Photo: Chalong Police

A random check on the rsort was conducted on Tuesday (Apr 7). Photo: Chalong Police

The order was issued last week to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Government-owned hotels being used “field hospitals” or those providing accommodation for persons under observation or for other government-authorised purposes are exempt from the order.

Hotels that already have guests are allowed to remain open, but not allowed to accept any more guests. Once the last guest checks out, the hotel operator must close down immediately without accepting any further guests and inform officials. (See story here.)

Chalong Police, led by Capt Suchat Soonthornmatcha, together with Rawai Kamnan (Subdistrict Head) Charung Thaochan were conducting random checks on hotels in the area, and on Tuesday visited Vivi Bungalows Resort in Moo 2, Rawai

Thotsaphon Puengdon, 30, originally from Samut Prakan, presented himself as the person responsible for operating the resort. 

While conducting their inspection, officers discovered that Ukrainian tourist Olena Chika, 29, was staying at the resort. 

Ms Chika told police that she had been staying at the resort since last Sunday (Apr 5) and was to check out on Sunday (Apr 12). She paid B3,500 for the week.

Mr Thotsaphon admitted that he had accepted Ms Chika as a guest at the resort, despite the provincial order, and was taken to Chalong Police Station.

Chalong Police Chief Col Sarawut Chuprasit confirmed to The Phuket News that Mr Thotsaphon has been charged for violating Phuket Government order 1797/2563, the order for hotels to longer accept new guests.

Col Sarawut said that police have already filed the case to the Phuket Provincial Court for prosecution.

If found guilty, Mr Thotsaphon faces up to one year in prison or a fine of up to B100,000, or both, for breaching Section 52 of the Communicable Disease Act 2015. (See here.)

He also stands to be punished under Section 18 of the Emergency Decree, which carries a maximum penalty of  up to two years in prison or a fine of up to B40,000, or both. (See here.)

Meanwhile, Col Sarawut also confirmed, “The tourist [Miss Chika] is still allowed to stay at the resort, as we prosecuted only the owner of the resort.”

Earlier this week Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana announced that five hotels were exempt from the order so that any tourists stranded in Phuket due to the COVID-19 crisis may stay at fixed rates.

None of the five exempt hotels are available at rates as cheap as Ms Chika was offered for staying at the Vivi Bungalows Resort.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket people asked to prepare for ‘Tambon Lockdown’
Five suspects arrested in Srisoonthorn drug and gun raid
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Automatic visa extensions! Phuket 2nd most cases in Thailand! Officials donate salaries? || April 9
Phuket officials to launch islandwide door-to-door checks for COVID-19
21 new COVID-19 cases in Phuket, total hits 161
COVID-19 forces cash strapped Thais to rush to pawn shops
Cabinet gives green light to B1.9tn stimulus
CCSA defends tests
Immigration issues automatic visa extensions for all visa types
Chinese tourists questioned for illegal spearfishing in protected area
Ex-con ‘Evil Eye’ blames COVID-19 for need to sell drugs
Woman arrested for rebottling hand sanitiser, selling it online
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket lock down! Foreigner visa amnesty coming? Thailand schools close until July! || April 8
Phuket Songkran ground rules laid out
Phuket Songkran allowed, but stay in your subdistrict, says Governor

 

Phuket community
French tourists arrested for hookah party in Kamala

Ok Peace, let's not be racist, but we must admit that it is always the same people who are wreak...(Read More)

Immigration issues automatic visa extensions for all visa types

Well now I'm glad I went to immigration and did my 90 day report on April 1st, now that it turns...(Read More)

Chinese tourists questioned for illegal spearfishing in protected area

And now full force of the law on them! Double for the thai guide! Set a impressive example of '...(Read More)

Immigration issues automatic visa extensions for all visa types

How many hundreds needlessly exposed? Should have been done 2 weeks ago. ...(Read More)

Phuket Governor order warns of B20k fine for not wearing mask in public

@goldwing... these are emergency decrees by order of the government in order to prevent the widespre...(Read More)

Mains water supply outage in Rawai and Karon

r...how do arrive at your conclusion that the work is not urgent? As Pascale rightly points out, &qu...(Read More)

Phuket Songkran allowed, but stay in your subdistrict, says Governor

Bloomberg reporting Phuket infection rate at 36 per 100, 000 while Bangkok is at 21. This easing of...(Read More)

Phuket Songkran allowed, but stay in your subdistrict, says Governor

the shut down both the island and kathu is nt true. Please do what you annouced. My girl's relat...(Read More)

TAT issues full summary of COVID-19 restrictions in Phuket

my GF's grandma is still feel free to travel to Hatyai 2 days ago. And come to Wichit from Kathu...(Read More)

French tourists arrested for hookah party in Kamala

They are only French on their ID cards and whenever they want help from our government. They're...(Read More)

 

BB and B
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
CMI - Thailand
Pavilions Home Video
Thanyapura Health 360
HeadStart International School Phuket
Diamond Resort Phuket
UWC Thailand
Thai Residential

 