PHUKET: The Public Health and Environment Division of Rawai Municipality this week continued to roll out its campaign to contain the spread of dengue and chikungunya across the southern end of the island with fogging of local villages and households to help prevent disease-bearing mosquitoes from breeding.

By The Phuket News

Thursday 20 June 2019, 04:10PM

The number of dengue infections so far this year according to the Thai Ministry of Public Health’s Department of Disease Control. Image: DDC / MoPH

The huge spike in dengue infections prompting the ‘epidemic’ warning last Friday have been mostly in the Northeast. Image: DDC / MoPH

Rawai Mayor Aroon Solos led a team to Baan Laem Promthep in Moo 6, Rawai, yesterday (19 June) to under the “Rawai together fights against haemorrhagic fever” campaign, which aims to prevent people from being infected by mosquito-borne dengue, chikungunya and Zika virus.

Health officers used fogging machines to douse mosquito-breeding areas and handed out bags of larvicidal sand granules to villagers to use around their homes to help prevent mosquitoes from breeding.

Officials also educated villagers about the diseases so they were aware of the symptoms and how to protect themselves from contracting them.

Mayor Aroon stressed that people have to pay attention to important measures to change their behaviors to prevent and eliminate the causes of dengue by following the five-point plan created by the National Health Security Office (NHSO):

Improve the environment of your area to make sure it is not a mosquito breeding area Close containers tightly. Release fish in water to eat mosquito larvae Regularly change the water kept containers where appropriate Do all these these every seven days.

In addition, residents were urged to keep their homes clean, and cover all water-holding containers tightly to protect their family members from dengue, Zika and chikungunya.

Any persons living in Rawai who suspected they were at high risk of contracting dengue were urged to call Rawai Municipality’s Public Health and Environment Division at 076-613801 ext. 114 during government office hours.

The continued campaign against the spread of dengue and chikungunya comes after the Thai Ministry of Public Health last Friday (June 14) announced a dengue haemorrhagic fever epidemic following the confirmation of 28,785 persons infected with the disease so far this year, with 43 of those people dying. (See story here.)

However, not explained clearly has been that a huge spike in the number of infections has been in the Northeast, not in Phuket, where the rate of dengue infections has actually fallen.

A Department of Disease Control (DDC) report on disease surveillance data from Jan 1 - June 17 noted that the region with the highest rate of illness is the Northeast, with Trat having the highest dengue incidence rate (162.94 per 100,000 population); followed by Ubon Ratchathani (107.40 per 100,000), Samut Sakhon (75.74 per 100,000), Chanthaburi (74.64 per 100,000) and Mukdahan (65.69 per 100,000). (See report here.)

A DDC report issued on Tuesday noted that of the 31,843 dengue cases reported nationwide since Jan 1, only 207 (0.65%) were confirmed registered in Phuket. (See report here.)

Regardless, Rawai's Moo 6 area last year was mentioned as among the village areas where Chikungunya was “on the rise” in December last year. (See story here.)

Also, low awareness about anti-mosquito measures were named by Phuket Public Health Office Deputy Chief Dr Krit Sakulpead as a key reason for dengue rise last year.

“The campaign to prevent the spread of dengue in Phuket isn’t working… It is important that villagers be more active in protecting themselves and their families from mosquitoes and dengue,” he said. (See story here.)