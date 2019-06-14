Dengue fever epidemic declared

BANGKOK: The Department of Disease Control today (June 14) announced a dengue haemorrhagic fever epidemic this year as there have been 28,785 patients, 43 of whom died.

By Bangkok Post

Friday 14 June 2019, 05:49PM

From Jan 1 to June 11 this year, there have been 28,785 patients of dengue haemorrhagic fever, 43 of whom died.

Dr Preecha Prempree, deputy director-general of the department, said that the figures were from Jan 1 to June 11, when the number of patients doubled the five-year average. The situation is the same in Thailand’s neighbouring countries thanks to a similar climate and conditions, he said. He attributed the epidemic to failure to control mosquito larvae. On Friday, the Public Health Ministry signed an agreement with seven state agencies to seriously control mosquito larvae. They are the Defence Ministry, Tourism and Sports Ministry, Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, Interior Ministry, Culture Ministry, Education Ministry and Bangkok Metropolitan Administration. Dr Sukhum Kanchanapimai, permanent secretary for public health, said the control would focus on communities, temples, schools and hospitals. “Communities and temples are major sources of mosquito larvae,” he said. Read original story here.