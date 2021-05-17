The Phuket News
Rawai metes out exercise as punishment for not wearing face mask

PHUKET: Officials in Rawai continue to mete out physical exercise as punishment for first-time offenders caught not wearing a face mask in public.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 17 May 2021, 11:22AM

The campaign began with checkpoints set up throughout the subdistrict at the southern end of the island on May 9.

Since then the campaign has continued with increasing popularity while being reported by national news outlets following the measure appearing to have been first introduced on Koh Tao.

Visiting the checkpoint at Baan Yanui yesterday were Rawai Mayor Aroon Solos and Phuket Vice Governor Pichet Pananpong.

Local village chief Payao Piengjaem said the campaign was being well received, and proving effective.

“Everyone coming into and leaving the village are being checked. If any person is left not wearing a face mask it can be dangerous to other people. it is not difficult to wear a mask to reduce the transmission of COVID 19,” she said.

Local resident “Ms Gai”, caught not wearing a mask while riding a motorcycle with her boyfriend, agreed with the policy.

“It is a good measure for the safety of myself and others, and I agree that it is a good idea for the officers to provide this kind of punishment so that everyone can be safe and reduce the transmission of COVID,” she said.

Of note, while overseeing the policy enforcement at the Baan Yanui checkpoint yesterday, Ms Chongmas was notified of foreigners sitting and drinking in a restaurant in Moo 6, which she moved to investigate.

Chalong Police were called in, and the search is now on for the four foreign men and the two Thai women who sat with them while drinking.

The restaurant operator was charged for selling alcohol and allowing alcohol to be consumed on the premises.

jamstock | 17 May 2021 - 13:38:56 

Wearing a mask whilst riding a bike is literarily one of the most nonsensical and retarded things anyone can do. Human stupidity has no limits!

Grasshopper | 17 May 2021 - 12:49:14 

Absolutely stupid practice by local government and their volunteers.   Do they not realise that these stories are read all around the world, not least of all those investigating booking a holiday in Phuket?   Amusing and funny it will be to a lot of people, will they find it equally as funny when an old person it taken to hospital due to this 'punishment'.

Fascinated | 17 May 2021 - 12:29:00 

As one is not required to wear a mask when exercising punishing people for not wearing a mask by not wearing a mask is quaintly Thai.  On the other had make them wear masks whilst exercising as its good for the heart rate. Win-win, far better than fining people. One ponders that if I had a nocturnal visitor the type of exercise we would be forced to do for the officials- Pornhub her we come!

lelecuneo | 17 May 2021 - 12:05:47 

in from VILLA markey Chalong also each week many people seating and drinking  under the sun...with 1000 of people passing by and police too....

 

