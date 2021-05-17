The Phuket News
Foreigners scatter as officials raid Rawai restaurant for serving alcohol

PHUKET: Police are attempting to track down several foreigners who fled a small restaurant in Rawai where they were sitting drinking beers when district officials arrived yesterday afternoon (May 16).

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 17 May 2021, 09:30AM

Officers at the Roxanne Restaurant in Rawai yesterday (May 16). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Rawai Municipality
The operator of the restaurant has been charged for breach of the provincial order banning the sale of alcohol and allowing the consumption of alcohol on the premises.

Chongmas Sakulpradit of the Muang District Office explained that she was at Baan Yanui carrying out a campaign for local people to wear face masks when she was notified that foreigners were sitting in a pub/bar in Moo 2, Rawai.

Ms Chongmas said she notified the Chalong Police and moved to investigate. A team of at least 10 people, including officers from the Muang District Office and Rawai Municipality as well as local community leaders, arrived to carry out the raid, at the Roxanne restaurant in Moo 2 Rawai, at about 5:30pm.

As the raid party arrived, several foreigners were seen promptly leaving on motorcycles.

Officers from the Chalong Police arrived soon after, and had the situation explained to them.

The officers took the bar operator and four staff to Chalong Police Station, where the bar operator was presented photos and a video showing a group of four foreign men and two Thai women sitting at a table at the restaurant.

The group had been served beer in glasses, which were still on the table when the police arrived.

The officers reported that they were still looking for the foreign men and Thai women restaurant customers involved in the incident.

Nasa12 | 17 May 2021 - 14:04:35 

They are probably not the sharpest knives in the drawer.

Kurt | 17 May 2021 - 11:28:29 

This becomes a complicated case for the police. What fine to hand out to foreigners, and what fine to the Thai ladies? 6000 for the foreigners, 600 for the Thai ladies? May be thai ladies not registered on Phuket, so can deported to their own provinces/home towns? A lot of 'thinking/mediation' ahead. We keep smiling.

Fascinated | 17 May 2021 - 11:06:53 

These idiots just don't get it. Their behavior reflects on the rest of us and adds to the xenophobia that is on the increase.  By leaving they clearly knew they were in the wrong. It simple- follow the rules, bite the bullet and wait for things to improve to the point we CAN go out again.

 

