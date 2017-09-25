Monday 25 September 2017, 12:41PM

Workers demolish parts of the building deemed to be illegal last month. Photo: Rawai Municipality

On Aug 24, it was confirmed that sections of the property which have deemed to be illegal by officials were in the process of being demolished. (See story here.)

The order to demolish parts of the property that had already been built but that could not be granted approval by law came following a meeting held by Rawai Mayor Aroon Solos at Rawai Municipality on July 31, where a host of officers reviewed the project’s construction status. (See story here.)

Speaking to The Phuket News today (Sept 25), Mayor Aroon said, “The demolishing is not yet finished because I am still waiting orders from the Phuket Governor. I need the governor’s document outlining the official plan.

“Once this document is received then the demolition can continue,” he said.

When asked when that document will be received, Mayor Aroon said, “I have no idea.”