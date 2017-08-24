PHUKET: It has been confirmed today that sections of the controversial Krathing Cape property which have deemed to be illegal by officials are now in the process of being demolished.

Thursday 24 August 2017, 12:20PM

Speaking to The Phuket News today (Aug 24), Rawai Mayor Aroon Solos said, “Having checked with public work officials, I can confirm the illegal parts of the buildings are being demolished.

“That is the only thing they are allowed do. The construction company is not to continue with construction of the property following our order to implement new plans. I can confirm that since that time no further construction has taken place,” Mayor Arron said.

“If they do continue with construction it will be illegal. They can continue only after the new plans have been approved,” he confirmed.

“There are many issues being raised about Rawai Municipality, but they are not a headache for me. I can deal with it because I have to,” Mayor Aroon added.

Following a meeting on July 31, Mayor Aroon issued an order to halt construction on the collection of buildings, located on a popular coastal road at Nai Harn on Phuket’s southwest coast, after discovering that parts of the buildings breached the project’s building permit. (See story here.)

Then, on Aug 3, the Phuket branch of the Internal Security Operations Command (ISOC) ordered that new construction plans for the eyesore construction site on Krathing Cape be drawn up and clarified within 30 days. (See story here.)