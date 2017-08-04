The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Krathing Cape property constructors given 30 days to clarify plans

PHUKET: The Phuket branch of the Internal Security Operations Command (ISOC) yesterday ordered that new construction plans for the eyesore construction site on Krathing Cape be drawn up and clarified within 30 days.

Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 4 August 2017, 12:54PM

Deputy Director of the Phuket branch of ISOC Capt Boworn Phromgaewngam led Rawai Mayor Aroon Solos and officials to inspect the construction site on a popular coastal road in Nai Harn, on Phuket’s southwest coast yesterday morning (Aug 3), after it was ordered that construction stop on Monday (July 31) (see story here).

Phuket Public Work officials used an Electronic Total Station, an instrument used for surveying construction sites, to collect data and perform coordinate-based calculations at what they described as the first and second ‘zones’ of the site.

The Phuket Provincial Public Works Office said it aimed for the information from the survey to be complete in a week.

“After collecting this information, it will take a week. Other information will be revealed in 30 days. I obtained information from a forest official that confirms this land does not belong to the Sanctuary and Agricultural Land Reform Office,” said Capt Boworn.

“Everything must be done in 30 days,” he added.

Officials reported that in accordance with the Protected Natural Resources and Environment Act of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, Zone 1 must be a distance of 20 metres from the sea, with a building height of only six metres.

Zone 2 must be a distance of 50 metres from the sea, with a building height of only 12 metres.

Phuket Land official Mr Amnuay Pinsuwan, however, confirmed, “This land plot number 113311 (one rai) is legal and was approved in 2016 by a requested document proposed in 1988.”

Meanwhile, Mr Anan Chantamas, a representative for the construction company behind the project, also ordered workers revise the parking spaces for the projects first and third buildings as they were found to deviate from the construction plans.

The second and fourth buildings of the project, which according to the plans were supposed to have only two floors each, must also be altered as they in fact have three floors.

“Some parts of the building plans have been cancelled because they are incorrect. They have to be changed and fixed so they adhere to the original plans. The original plans show that the four buildings do not connect,” said Mr Anan.

“I have to sent the new documents for approval. But other parts of this construction must have the building plans updated and submitted to Rawai Municipality for approval,” he added.  

 

 
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Nasa12 | 04 August 2017 - 17:14:34

Rorri_2@ You have Right :) But fore me i give a s..t about this Eagle . Eagle is probably a lonely angry man who lives alone and has no friends.

Rorri_2 | 04 August 2017 - 16:18:26

Nasa12, I understood you, Eagle ALWAYS has a problem.

Eagle | 04 August 2017 - 15:50:34

Nasa12,maybe they didn't understand you!

Nasa12 | 04 August 2017 - 14:34:38

This never coming to happend, they building one more floor that i can promise you. It`s a very very Rich familie from Bangkok some building this madness. But you have something whit name Rawai Municipality, Very Rich Familie from Bangkok + Rawai Municipality and some work inside this Office = Money ?. I wright in the News about this building fore about 2 year`s ago, when the Army clean up all the Restaurant in Nai Harn the first day.And i ask Mr Mayor Aroon and the Army about this building but they don`t want to answer ?, and that was in Nai Harn when they take down some off the Restaurant.

BosysurfNaiHarn | 04 August 2017 - 13:22:29

How and where will waste water and sewage be disposed?

