Pro Property Partners
Carnival Magic 333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Rawai hit-and-run driver found, to face charges

Rawai hit-and-run driver found, to face charges

PHUKET: The driver of the car in the hit-and-run of a woman on a motorbike on Wiset Rd, Rawai, earlier this month has been found by police and will face charges, Chalong Police Chief Col Ekkarat Plaiduang has confirmed.

transportSafetycrimepolice
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 21 March 2023, 09:05AM

Image: CCTV via Aroon Solos

Image: CCTV via Aroon Solos

Pichaya Pengprapai, 24, was riding her Honda Click motorbike past the Fisherman Way housing estate on Wiset Rd at 00:02am on Mar 4 when she was sideswiped by a car passing her.

Ms Pichaya was knocked from her motorbike and onto the road in the collision. Luckily, she suffered only minor injuries in the collision and the fall. The car that struck her did not stop.

Two days later, after police had failed to find the driver, Rawai Mayor Aroon Solos publicly posted CCTV footage showing the hit-and-run, and appealed for any information that would help apprehend the driver.

Col Ekkarat has now told The Phuket News that police have found the driver.

tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

“Both sides have already come to an agreement on the amount of damage and loss, which the driver has paid to Ms Pichaya already,” he said.

“However, as it is also a criminal offence, so the driver will face legal action as well,” Col Ekkarat said.

Col Ekkarat declined to name the driver or give any reason why the driver failed to stop.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

JohnC | 21 March 2023 - 09:23:07 

I have seen several hit and run incidents where drivers have tried to pass motorbikes and swerved back too early knocking the riders off. Each of those occasions the car just kept going eventhough they knew what they had done. I followed one to get his rego number but when I returned to the accident site the rider had got back on her bike and gone. Minor injury only. She was lucky.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

New tax reduction for land and buildings comes into effect
Police chief orders full probe into siege
EU agrees 2-billion-euro ammunition plan for Ukraine
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Child sex trafficking probe uncovers more, Premier visits Phuket, Panang curry wins! || March 20
Xi, Putin hail ties ahead of ‘journey of peace’ to Moscow
As tourism industry recovers, all eyes are on China
Prayut dissolves parliament, calls election
Tourists exempt in jet-ski licence crackdown
Bar raid, sex claim hits Phuket
Chinese arrivals predicted to top 300,000 in April
Laundromat cash box robber arrested
Hail storms hammer Chiang Mai
Prayut reviews eco-tourism projects in Phuket
Chinese Ambassador calls for more Chinese-language signs in Phuket
Collecting user data to improve customer experience? Make sure you comply with the PDPA

 

Phuket community
Tourists exempt in jet-ski licence crackdown

Officially all jet-skis are registered by the Harbour Department as a commercial craft and a driver&...(Read More)

Tourists exempt in jet-ski licence crackdown

TWO POSSIBILITIES SHOULD BE APPLYED BY THAI AUTHORITIES 1/- Tourist without a boat driver's lic...(Read More)

Rawai hit-and-run driver found, to face charges

I have seen several hit and run incidents where drivers have tried to pass motorbikes and swerved ba...(Read More)

Laundromat cash box robber arrested

So not the cleverest of thieves yet again. These guys never check to see whether security cameras ar...(Read More)

Bar raid, sex claim hits Phuket

Looks like all the Thai partners of "Ronny" have left him to be the scapegoat. Nothing new...(Read More)

Tourists exempt in jet-ski licence crackdown

So it's okay to have no licence on the water riding jetskis but on land riding motor bikes licen...(Read More)

Hail storms hammer Chiang Mai

Always someone with negative waves. Some people thrive on the misfortune of others....(Read More)

Prayut dissolves parliament, calls election

Means nothing until they de-rig the Senate unfortunately. Stand by for parties refused or dissolved ...(Read More)

Prayut dissolves parliament, calls election

Where are the 125-150 American and Chinese APCs, purchased since 2015, located around Thailand? They...(Read More)

Bar raid, sex claim hits Phuket

B100m in a week- has the Chairman had access to the TAT's magic calculator? How dare the author...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Pacific Prime Thailand
Phuket Property
The Pavilions Phuket
Pro Property Partners
Brightview Center
Blue Tree Phuket
SAii Laguna Sunday Brunch
Ixina Thailand
Subscribe to The Phuket News
CBRE Phuket
Laguna Phuket 2023
Open Kitchen Laguna
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential

 