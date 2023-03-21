Rawai hit-and-run driver found, to face charges

PHUKET: The driver of the car in the hit-and-run of a woman on a motorbike on Wiset Rd, Rawai, earlier this month has been found by police and will face charges, Chalong Police Chief Col Ekkarat Plaiduang has confirmed.

transportSafetycrimepolice

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 21 March 2023, 09:05AM

Image: CCTV via Aroon Solos

Pichaya Pengprapai, 24, was riding her Honda Click motorbike past the Fisherman Way housing estate on Wiset Rd at 00:02am on Mar 4 when she was sideswiped by a car passing her.

Ms Pichaya was knocked from her motorbike and onto the road in the collision. Luckily, she suffered only minor injuries in the collision and the fall. The car that struck her did not stop.

Two days later, after police had failed to find the driver, Rawai Mayor Aroon Solos publicly posted CCTV footage showing the hit-and-run, and appealed for any information that would help apprehend the driver.

Col Ekkarat has now told The Phuket News that police have found the driver.

“Both sides have already come to an agreement on the amount of damage and loss, which the driver has paid to Ms Pichaya already,” he said.

“However, as it is also a criminal offence, so the driver will face legal action as well,” Col Ekkarat said.

Col Ekkarat declined to name the driver or give any reason why the driver failed to stop.