Chalong Police searching for hit-and-run driver

Chalong Police searching for hit-and-run driver

PHUKET: Chalong Police are searching for a car and its driver wanted for a hit-and-run on a motorbike on Wiset Rd, Rawai, last Friday (Mar 4).

transportaccidentsSafetypolice
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 7 March 2023, 03:23PM

Image: CCTV via Aroon Solos

Rawai Mayor Aroon Solos yesterday (Mar 6) shared CCTV footage showing the hit-and-run, which occurred in front of the Fisherman Way housing estate at 00:02am on Mar 4.

The 17-second footage shows the car half in the left lane while passing the motorbike. The car sideswiped the motorbike, sending the rider tumbling to the ground. The car then sped off.

Pichaya Pengprapai, the 24-year-old rider of the Honda Click motorbike luckily escaped any serious injuries in the collision and the fall.

CBRE Phuket

Chalong Police Chief Col Ekkarat Plaiduang said that police were now searching for the car and the driver. 

Col Ekkarat pointed out that the car’s licence plate number was recorded clearly as ขฉ4075.

