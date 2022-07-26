Rawai bank robber arrested

PHUKET: Police took less than six hours to track down and arrest the man who robbed a bank branch in Rawai yesterday (July 25), making off with B160,000.

crimepolice

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 26 July 2022, 08:30AM

However, police have yet to recover the money.

Officers announced last night that they had arrested the suspect at a house in Karon at 6pm.

Police named the suspect only as “Mr Wiwat”, a 43-year-old native of Phuket.

Police had tracked him down by checking CCTV to confirm his escape route from the Lotus shopping mall on Wiset Rd, south of Chalong Circle, where he had robbed a branch of the Bangkok Bank early yesterday afternoon.

According to police, Mr Wiwat said he committed the robbery to pay off gambling debts.

The revolver used to threaten bank staff belonged to a member of his family. He had taken it from the home.

However, Mr Wiwat refused to reveal where the stolen B160,000 could be found.

He was taken to Phuket Provincial Police Station in Phuket Town for further questioning.

Police last night said the next step would be to take Mr Wiwat to Chalong Police Station to be charged for the robbery.