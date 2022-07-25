Tengoku
Rawai bank robber makes off with B160k

PHUKET: A man made off with B160,000 in cash after robbing the Bangkok Bank branch at the Lotus Rawai shopping mall, south of Chalong Circle, this afternoon (July 25).

crimepolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 25 July 2022, 06:31PM

Chalong Police Chief Investigator Lt Col Tachin Deethongon said he was notified of the robbery at 1pm.

Official reports give the time of the robbery as 12:55pm, but CCTV recorded the man exiting the bank and leaving the car park at the mall at 12:46pm.

The man, described as Thai, wearing black cap, grey v-neck T-shirt and three-quarter shorts, entered the bank and calmly threatened bank staff with a revolver.

Frightened, staff at Counter 3 handed over B137,000, and staff at Counter 2 handed over B23,000.

The man was last seen on a red Honda Wave motorcycle heading along Wiset Rd before turning into Soi Suksan 1.

Police are continuing their search for the man.

