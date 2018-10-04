PHUKET: One of Phuket’s Vice Governors has urged the island’s three district chiefs to be prepared to carry out evacuations in their areas until Sunday (Oct 7) as the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Bangkok office (DDPM-Bangkok) is predicting rain will continually impact Phuket until then.

disastersweather

By The Phuket News

Thursday 4 October 2018, 06:00PM

On Tuesday (Oct 2), motorists were advised to avoid using route 4233 (the Patong–Kamala road) following landslides and flooding. Photo: Hanuman Chasamorn

Speaking yesterday (Oct 3), V/Gov Snith Sriwihok said district chiefs should focus on high-risk areas in their locations such as areas close to canals, mountainous, low-lying and flood prone areas.

V/Gov Snith gave the district chiefs four important steps to follow:

1. Warn people who live in low-lying and coastal areas to be prepared for flooding. Evacuation procedures should be in place in case it is residents cannot stay in their properties.

2. Monitor flood situations and listen closely for news from government agencies continuously, especially news regarding heavy rainfall and storm surges.

3. Following procedures according to the District Disaster Prevention Plan and Disaster Management Guidelines in case of emergency situations.

4. Report any warnings issued to the Provincial Department of Prevention and Mitigation within 24 hours at fax number 076-218409 or number 076-218444. Any cases of reoccurring disasters should be reported immediately giving information on the damage situation and assistance provided.

In addition, V/Gov Snith said that at present government officials’ main focus is on high-risk areas such as Patong and Kamala which have already been badly impacted by flooding and landslides.

The Patong–Kamala road was still blocked at midday, Kamala Tambon Administration Organisation, or OrBorTor, Deputy Chief Nopporn Karuna told The Phuket News at 12:40pm on Tuesday. (See story here .)

Affected areas in Patong are: Soi Prabaramee 7, Soi Prabaramee 9 and Baan Kalim.

Affected areas in Kamala are: Moo 1 Baan Bangwan, Moo 2 Baan Nue, Moo 3 Baan Noklae, Moo 4 Baan Kok Yang, Moo 5 Baan Haukau and Moo 6 Baan Naka.

V/Gov Snith said these areas were inundation and rescue teams were still assisting local residents today (Oct 4).